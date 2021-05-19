Zimbabwe reports first cases of coronavirus variant from India

A man wears a mask as he walks past closed shops during a lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Harare
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has detected the first cases of the new coronavirus variant that emerged in India, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said on Wednesday, adding that all travellers from the Asian nation would be required to undergo mandatory quarantine.

Chiwenga, who also doubles as Zimbabwe's health minister, said in a statement the cases had been detected among a group of people in the central town of Kwekwe after a student returned from India on April 29.

"People travelling from or transiting from India will be subject to mandatory quarantine at a designated quarantine centre and at their own cost," Chiwenga said.

Travellers from India would be subjected to a COVID-19 test on arrival even if they have been tested in their country of origin.

Zimbabwe has recorded 38,595 COVID-19 cases and 1,583 deaths since last year. A total of 600,579 people have received COVID-19 vaccines from China and India.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

