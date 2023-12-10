Zimbabwe v Ireland T20: Tourists clinch series with six-wicket win in Harare

Harry Tector's 104-partnership with George Dockrell helped Ireland win the T20 series against Zimbabwe in Harare

Third Twenty20 international, Harare Zimbabwe 140-6: Burl 36, Madande 27, Bennett 27; Little 2-21, Delany 2-8, Young 2-27 Ireland 141-4 (18.4 overs): Tector 54*, Dockrell 49*; Mavuta 1-17 Ireland won by six wickets Scorecard

A 104-run partnership by Harry Tector and George Dockrell helped Ireland clinch a 2-1 Twenty20 series victory over Zimbabwe in Harare.

Ryan Burls top-scored with 36 in the hosts' comparatively modest 140-6 but Ireland looked in trouble in their reply as they slipped to 37-4.

However, Tector followed his crucial 48 in Saturday's win with an unbeaten 54 as Ireland earned a six-wicket triumph.

Dockrell was also unbeaten on 49 as Ireland won with eight balls to spare.

