Zimbabwe Votes Amid Questions About Election’s Credibility

(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabweans began voting Wednesday amid high inflation and rampant poverty in an election that human rights groups say has been tainted from the get-go.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to be reelected despite a long-running economic crisis in the resource-rich country that has led to the near-collapse of government services. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have accused the government of undermining civil liberties over the past five years and closing the political space for the opposition.

Mnangagwa’s main challenger is Nelson Chamisa, who continues to dispute the results of the 2018 election and his party, the Citizens Coalition for Change, has had to file lawsuits to keep its members on the ballot. Another opposition party has boycotted the polls, after scores of its candidates were disqualified, and many observers believe the election was over before it even began.

Winning a tainted vote may derail efforts by Mnangagwa, who’s held power since longtime ruler Robert Mugabe was ousted in a 2017 coup, to restructure the nation’s $18 billion of debt arrears. Creditors including the African Development Bank have warned that any deal would be contingent on a credible contest.

The 80-year-old incumbent has insisted that the vote will be credible and has vowed he will not serve beyond a constitutionally-mandated second term, should he win. Mnangagwa’s Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front has ruled the country since independence from the UK in 1980.

The violence and irregularities that trail every election have a severe impact on the economy, said Kipson Gundani, chief executive of Africa Round Table, a business group.

“It’s unfortunate that every time we have an election we always have a disputed election leading to a divided nation,” he said. “A contested outcome affects confidence, long- term investment and this affects business.”

The southern African country has 6.6 million registered voters, 83% of whom are eligible to vote, according to Priscila Chigumba, chairwoman of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. Voters will also elect 210 members of the National Assembly and 80 senators.

