As Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMM) drops to AU$5.9m market cap, insiders might rethink their AU$924k stock purchase earlier this year

The recent price decline of 52% in Zimi Limited's (ASX:ZMM) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought AU$924k worth of shares at an average price of AU$0.22 in the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth AU$379k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zimi

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board Simon Gerard bought AU$550k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.23 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.09). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Zimi insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Zimi Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Zimi over the last quarter. Non-Executive Director Simon Beissel purchased AU$24k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Zimi Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Zimi insiders own 43% of the company, worth about AU$2.5m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Zimi Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Zimi insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Zimi is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

