Zimmerman supports '13th check' for public retirees

Feb. 28—STATEHOUSE — Indiana lawmakers recently crossed the halfway point of the legislative session, which means the House of Representatives is considering Senate bills and the Senate is considering House bills.

"As we look toward the legislative finish line, which could come in early March, I'm hopeful we'll successfully pass several legislative priorities onto the governor's desk," State Rep. Alex Zimmerman (R-North Vernon) said. "In particular, I would like to see a bill that could help Indiana's nearly 100,000 retired public employees cover costs of living gaps be signed into law."

This legislation, which passed unanimously out of the Indiana House of Representatives, would provide a 13th check to retired public employees. This one-time, post-retirement payment would go to retired teachers, state excise police, gaming agents, gaming control officers, conservation officers and state police officers who are part of the state's public pension program. The state would use existing, dedicated funds to make one-time payments to retirees, which would average about $360 per recipient.

For decades, Indiana's public retirees counted on a 13th check or cost-of-living adjustment in addition to their pension. Last year, these retirees didn't receive either.

"I'm hopeful this session, House Bill 1004 will be signed into law. This legislation is a great way to give thanks to those who have spent decades working to make Indiana the best it can be," Zimmrman said. "This is an exciting time at the Statehouse, and I hope Hoosiers in House District 67 stay connected as we work with the Senate to pass positive, helpful legislation. To contact me with questions or comments, email h67@iga.in.gov or call 317-232-9643."

Zimmerman represents House District 67, which includes portions of Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.