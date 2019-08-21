Is Zimplats Holdings (ASX:ZIM) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Zimplats Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Zimplats Holdings had US$62.5m of debt at December 2018, down from US$85.0m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$99.5m in cash, so it actually has US$37.0m net cash.

How Healthy Is Zimplats Holdings's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Zimplats Holdings had liabilities of US$205.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$282.0m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$99.5m and US$194.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$193.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Zimplats Holdings is worth US$583.2m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Zimplats Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Zimplats Holdings grew its EBIT by 59% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Zimplats Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Zimplats Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Zimplats Holdings's free cash flow amounted to 29% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

While Zimplats Holdings does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$37m. And we liked the look of last year's 59% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't have any problem with Zimplats Holdings's use of debt. Another positive for shareholders is that it pays dividends. So if you like receiving those dividend payments, check Zimplats Holdings's dividend history, without delay!