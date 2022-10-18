Zimplats Holdings Limited's (ASX:ZIM) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Zimplats Holdings' (ASX:ZIM) stock up by 3.7% over the past week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Zimplats Holdings' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Zimplats Holdings is:

19% = US$354m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.19.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Zimplats Holdings' Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Zimplats Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Zimplats Holdings' exceptional 48% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Zimplats Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 33%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Zimplats Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Zimplats Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Zimplats Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 31% (where it is retaining 69% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Zimplats Holdings is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Zimplats Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of seven years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Zimplats Holdings' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Zimplats Holdings by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

