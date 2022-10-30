Zinc coffins found in landfill in Belgorod, just like ones used for transporting dead invaders

IRYNA BALACHUK — SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 12:32

In the Russian city of Belgorod, locals have found zinc coffins in a landfill; the bodies of Russian invaders who died in the war in Ukraine are delivered in such coffins.

Source: Telegram channel Baza

Quote from Baza: "Residents of Belgorod complained to the police about rescuers who had thrown zinc coffins in an ordinary landfill. In such coffins, soldiers who died in the special military operation [as the Russian Federation calls the war in Ukraine – ed.] are delivered."

Details: According to Baza, several coffins, already along with icons and packages [an old Slavic custom, which foresees that icons and small ‘burial kits’ are put into coffins before funerals], were thrown away near garages on Privolnaya Street.

Zinc coffins in a landfill in Belgorod, Russia

PHOTO FROM THE TELEGRAM CHANNEL BAZA

The coffins were noticed by local residents when they brought rubbish to the landfill.

Later, it turned out that such an installation was arranged by a local funeral company.

The bodies of the invaders who died in Ukraine are delivered in zinc coffins, and then their relatives buy others, wooden ones, for funerals.

Background:

As of 30 October, the total combat losses of Russians in Ukraine amount to about 71,200 soldiers and thousands of units of military equipment.

