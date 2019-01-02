Zinc of Ireland NL (ASX:ZMI) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Zinc of Ireland NL (ASX:ZMI).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zinc of Ireland

Non-Executive Director Thomas Corr made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$200k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.005 each. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 53.15m shares worth AU$270k. In total, Zinc of Ireland insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about AU$0.0051. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around AU$0.004). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:ZMI Insider Trading January 2nd 19 More

Does Zinc of Ireland Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Zinc of Ireland insiders own 19% of the company, currently worth about AU$1.5m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Zinc of Ireland Insiders?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Zinc of Ireland shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Zinc of Ireland and their transactions don’t cause us concern. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

