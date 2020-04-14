Zinc Phosphate Market Report, 2026 - Growth Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Driving Factors & Segment Highlights: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global zinc phosphate market accounted for a gross revenue share of USD 124.81 Million in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Zinc phosphate is commonly used as a coating for corrosion protection of metallic materials like mild steel. It is an old ingredient that is used in the preparation of paint coating in order to reduce corrosion and increase paint adherence. Owing to its speed of operation, economy, and ability to provide excellent wear resistance, corrosion resistance, lubricate, and adhesion properties, it plays a significant role in processes industries, automobile, and appliance industries. The corrosion protection characteristics analysis of zinc and manganese phosphate coating have determined results that shows that the insulation potential of zinc phosphate film is superior than that of manganese phosphate film and is a key reason responsible for its greater adoption.

Drivers:

A seeding agent, often called as pre-treatment is always used as a primer pigment or as a process of electroplating process on metal surfaces. This can be ascribed to its attribute to coast better on crystalline surface than bare metal. One common seeding agent used is sodium pyrophosphate.

Zinc phosphate has a wide range of applications and can be used in all kind of acidproof, waterproof, and anticorrosive coating, including phenolic paint, epoxy paint, alkyd paint, acrylic paint, and water soluble resin paint for automobile, boats, machinery, light metal, metal vessels, home appliance etc.. Therefore, significantly growing demand for coating has driven the growth of the market.

Restraints:

Over the past few years, owing to the slowdown of the world economy, the market has suffered an adverse impact, but still has maintained a relatively optimistic growth over the past few years. However, over the past two years, zinc phosphate product costs have comparatively increased as the price of raw materials like zinc and zinc oxide have increased. Furthermore, improvement in transportation costs, energy supply, equipment depreciation, and employee wages are anticipated to play a vital role in promoting the cost of zinc phosphate. With the changing market scenario, the competition among the industry players is also becoming more intense due to

Segmentation:

The study categorizes the market breakdown data by data of capacity, sales, revenue, price, cost and gross profit. The categorization of zinc phosphate comprises of low zinc containing zinc phosphate and high zinc containing zinc phosphate, and the revenue proportion of High Zinc Containing Zinc Phosphate in has accounted for more than 50% over the past few years. Based on application type, the market has been segmented into water based anticorrosive coating, solvent based anticorrosive coating, and others. Water based anticorrosive agent is gaining immense traction recently owing to its widespread application in painting ships.

Regional Outlook:

The North America region dominated the global zinc phosphate market in the recent years and can be primarily attributed to the growing automotive sector. The region has also witnessed a major presence of market giants. Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for phosphates in the foods & beverages and agricultural industries especially in the U.S. is propelling growth.

Asia Pacific accounted for a lucrative revenue share and is expected to continue its dominance over the coming years. Increasing agricultural investments like crop production, couple with the presence of a huge population base is driving the region's growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The market players are pinpointing opportunities to optimize their market positions by adopting development policies and business strategies. Some of the key players operating in zinc phosphate market include Delaphos, SNCZ, Heubach, Nubiola, WPC Technology, Hanchang Industries, Vanchem Performance Chemicals, Numinor, Xinsheng Chemical, VB Technochemicals, Noelson Chemicals, Jinqiao Zinc Industrial, Kunyuan Chemical, and Shenlong Zinc Industry among others.

In this report, the global zinc phosphate production market was 44179 MT in 2016. The global zinc phosphate market was valued at USD 124.81 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 136.33 Million by 2022. Overall, the zinc phosphate products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.