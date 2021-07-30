Zion Carter, suspect in shooting of wife and stepdaughter, arrested in Pierce County

Jul. 29—Police arrested Zion Carter on Thursday after two days of searching for the man they suspect shot his wife and 11-year-old stepdaughter Tuesday morning in Airway Heights.

According to a news release from Airway Heights Police Department, Carter was arrested for outstanding warrants in Pierce County and was still there as of Thursday.

He was wanted on suspicion of shooting his wife and 11-year-old stepdaughter Tuesday and then fleeing the Airway Heights apartment. Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest said it would offer a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips that led to Carter's whereabouts.

Carter allegedly left the scene in a silver 2018 Nissan Rogue with Washington license plate BQT0555.

Carter is suspected of shooting his wife Stephanie Luke and her 11-year-old daughter around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Luke and her daughter are alert and talking after they both underwent surgery with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The incident started with an argument between Carter and Luke, the daughter told police. The daughter also told police she heard gunshots and tried to hide in the bathroom before Carter forced his way in, took her phone and then shot her through the chest.

She ran to get help from neighbors and returned and saw her mom suffering from two gunshot wounds. Police responded to a call about a shooting early that morning, but by that time, Carter had left the scene, according to court documents.