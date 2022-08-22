Zion hiker lost, Dallas cars submerged as floods hit US

SAM METZ
·2 min read

An Arizona woman was still missing Monday after being swept away at Utah's Zion National Park three days earlier as flooding surged through the southwestern United States and imperiled tourists visiting the region’s scenic parks.

Farther east, heavy rains pummeled the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday, causing streets to flood and submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads.

Park rangers at Zion National Park had not provided any additional updates as of Monday morning regarding the search for Jetal Agnihotri, a 29-year-old from Tucson, Arizona, whose brother told a local television station she could not swim.

Agnihotri was among a group of hikers who were swept away by floodwaters rushing through a popular hiking location in one of the park's many slot canyons. All of the hikers except Agnihotri were found on high ground and were rescued after water levels receded.

Elsewhere in the region, businesses and trails remained closed in the town of Moab, Utah which was overwhelmed with floodwaters over the weekend. Nearly 200 hikers had to be rescued in New Mexico, where flooded roads left them stranded in Carlsbad Caverns National Park.

Though much of the region remains in a decades-long drought, climate change has made weather patterns more variable and left soils drier and less absorbent, creating conditions more prone to floods and monsoons.

Flooding has swept parts of southern Utah in and around Moab and Zion throughout the summer, causing streams of water to cascade down from the region's red rock cliffs and spill out from the sides of riverbanks.

Zion is known for dangerous flash flooding that can suddenly trap people in slot canyons that fill up quickly and surprise tourists, including The Narrows, where Agnihotri found herself trapped. The passage can be as narrow as a window in some spots and several hundred feet deep.

In September 2015, a similar storm killed seven hikers who drowned in one of Zion's narrow canyons. Flooding can turn them into deadly channels of fast-moving water and debris in mere minutes.

During that same storm, the bodies of another 12 people were found amid mud and debris miles away in the nearby town of Hildale, Utah, a community on the Utah-Arizona border. A group of women and children were returning from a park in two cars when a wall of water surged out of a canyon and swept them downstream and crashing into a flooded-out embankment, with one vehicle smashed beyond recognition. Three boys survived. The body of a 6-year-old boy was never found.

___

Associated Press journalists Jamie Stengle and Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Julie Walker in New York and Brady McCombs in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’

    A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license that it could take action against her. The three retired judges on the Government Accountability Board determined that “appropriate action” could be taken against Noem, though it didn't specify the action. The retired judges also referred a complaint that Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the state attorney general’s office for further investigation.

  • Does turning the air conditioning off when you're not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers

    Is it better to cool your house all day, or adjust the A/C setting on your way out the door? Westend61 via Getty ImagesHot summer days can mean high electricity bills. People want to stay comfortable without wasting energy and money. Maybe your household has fought over the best strategy for cooling your space. Which is more efficient: running the air conditioning all summer long without break, or turning it off during the day when you’re not there to enjoy it? We are a team of architectural and

  • Flooding traps people in cars and businesses as brutal storm hits Southwest

    At least 13 million people between Arizona and Louisiana are on alert for flooding at the start of the work week as a monsoon storm system hammers the drought-stricken region.

  • Mandatory evacuations issued in Nevada County due to wildfire

    A wildfire in Nevada County is forcing mandatory evacuation orders on Saturday, authorities said.﻿ The Pleasant Fire is burning in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, which is about 7 miles west of Nevada City. It's burned about 70 acres, according to the state fire agency, Cal Fire. There is no known containment.

  • Dive Group Says It Found Body of Teen Who Vanished From Tahoe Party

    Placer County Sheriff’s OfficeJust over two weeks after Kiely Rodni mysteriously disappeared from a high school graduation party at a northern California campground, a dive team said Sunday that it found the 16-year-old dead in her overturned SUV.Adventures With Purpose, a search-and-recovery group known for solving roughly two dozen cold cases, said a six-man dive team affiliated with the group had located the car in a reservoir. The Oregon investigators reported the discovery in a Sunday after

  • Farmers' Almanac declares North Central region a 'hibernation zone' this winter

    The Farmers' Almanac came out with its winter weather predictions across the U.S., and it's going to be — you guessed it — frigid.

  • Arizona woman still missing after flash flooding at Zion National Park, authorities say

    From July to September, flash floods can easily sneak up on hikers, especially in narrow canyons, which Zion National Park is known for.

  • Hiker missing after flash flood at Zion National Park

    An Arizona woman hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park has gone missing after a flash flood swept through the area, officials said Saturday. Jetal Agnihotri never returned Friday after a hike through the Narrows, according to the National Park Service. Earlier that day, a group of hikers reported being swept off their feet by a flash flood in the area, near the Temple of Sinawav. One person was ...

  • 5 women killed in wrong-way crash on South Florida expressway

    "There was no one alive to be saved," a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said about the Honda involved in the crash.

  • Floods, landslides kill dozens as monsoon rains lash northern, eastern India

    Earlier this month the federal weather office had predicted that India was likely to receive an average amount of rain in August and September, pointing to overall good crop yields in Asia's third-biggest economy that relies on farming to boost growth and generate jobs. Farming contributes around 15% to India's $2.7 trillion economy while sustaining more than half the population of 1.3 billion. Heavy showers followed by landslides and flooding in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh over the past three days killed at least 36 people, a state government official told Reuters.

  • Rounds of storms to bring heavy rain, possible flooding to Northeast through Tuesday

    An upper-level disturbance will spawn multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the Northeast on Monday and Tuesday, yielding a rainy start to the workweek for the nation's most heavily populated corridor.

  • Monsoons bring heavy rain, flooding, but do little to ease Utah’s drought problem

    Monsoons brought rain and flash floods to southern Utah in August but did little to help the state's problems with drought, water officials said.

  • When Vietnamese Fishermen Went to War With the Klan in Texas

    © 1981–2021 John R. Van BeekumA few nights before the start of the 1980 shrimping season in Texas, as a tropical storm pounded the gulf coast, a Justice Department mediator booked a room at a Holiday Inn near the fishing town of Seabrook, on the western edge of Galveston Bay. He was expecting two guests, each representing opposing sides of a turf war liable to explode into violence. His plan was to lock them inside until they brokered some kind of a treaty.Gene Fisher, the burly 35-year-old foun

  • After flooding rainfall in the Southwest, a break is on the way

    The streets in Moab, Utah, turned into a raging river as flash flooding swept through the city over the weekend as equally dramatic footage showed floodwaters rushing through the parched landscape in Arizona. Those were just some of the flooding scenes set into motion by the North American monsoon in recent days and weeks. AccuWeather meteorologists say that a drier pattern will develop across the Southwest this week ahead of another potential uptick in showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall will b

  • A torso, a tattooed arm, 'just parts:' Cops took and shared graphic photos of the Kobe Bryant crash site. Then came the cover-up.

    Vanessa Bryant's trial against LA County has revealed first responders were quick to share photos of the site – and even quicker to delete them.

  • Will Saharan dust affect a tropical wave forecasters are watching in the Atlantic?

    Forecasters on Monday are monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic that could see some slow development this week, although formation chances remain low.

  • Eerie Photos Show How Underwater Artifacts Are Resurfacing In Europe As Water Levels Drop Because Of Drought

    Receding water levels in Europe have revealed hidden and ominous treasures.View Entire Post ›

  • Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?

    Papatoetoe Safe Storage Facility websiteA Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police us

  • Autonomous electric tractor to be made in Lordstown could transform farming globally

    Foxconn plans to make not only Monarch's tractor but Lordstown Motors' Endurance electric pickup truck and Fisker's PEAR electric vehicle at its Lordstown plant.

  • Lori Vallow’s Son Confronts His Mom in the Trailer for Netflix’s Sins of our Mother

    The upcoming Netflix documentary Sins of our Mother focuses on the tragic, nearly unfathomable story of Lori Vallow. E! News has an exclusive first look at the trailer here.