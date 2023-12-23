Zion Williamson returns from illness for Pelicans versus Rockets

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) slam dunks in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. The Grizzlies won 115-113. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been activated for Saturday night's home game against Houston after missing his team's previous contest with an undisclosed non-COVID illness.

Williamson is averaging 22 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season for the Pelicans, who entered Saturday with a 17-12 record after winning five of their previous six games — the lone loss in that span coming on a last-second basket by Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on Tuesday night.

Williamson has missed six games this season, sometimes as planned rest nights during back-to-back games.

However, his past two missed games have been due to what the Pelicans have described as a “bug” that had affected a number of team personnel in recent weeks.

___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba