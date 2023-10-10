Zionsville dad charged with child exploitation

Oct. 10—A Zionsville father has been arrested in connection to child sexual abuse material he is accused of sharing and collecting online.

Brett A. Laughlin, 34, uploaded digital media files depicting minors engaging in sexual acts, including bestiality with a dog, and he possessed files depicting minors engaged in sex or lascivious exhibition, according to a probable cause affidavit filed this month in Boone Superior Court.

The Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation, CASE, Task Force received tips in spring about criminal activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. NCMEC is the national clearinghouse for cases of child pornography and shares information with local law enforcement. The tips included information that led the task force to Laughlin, according to the affidavit.

Laughlin provided information that linked him to the criminal activity during an interview with police Oct. 4, the day they searched his home near Zionsville Community High School and found a router that matched one provided with the tips, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Laughlin's online activity included seeking out chatrooms used by like-minded persons and offering materials to others, according to the affidavit.

Police found child sexual abuse images on Laughlin's phone and a search for "Lolita" on a computer in the home, and are still sifting through his electronic devices for more evidence, according to the affidavit.

Also, a minor told authorities he sent her numerous photos of his exposed genitalia, court records indicate.

Laughlin is charged with two counts of child exploitation as level 4 felonies; two counts of child exploitation as level 5 felonies; two counts of possession of child pornography, level 5 felonies; and one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a level 6 felony.

He was arrested Oct. 4 and released on a $25,000 surety bond Sunday.

Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein issued orders of no contact and protection to Laughlin before his release from jail and set a tentative trail date for February.