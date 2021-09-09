Zionsville dad sentenced in son's beating

Sep. 9—A Zionsville man accused of beating his son into unconsciousness with a table leg in 2020 reached a plea deal with the Boone County Prosecutor's Office.

Bradley S. Age, 55, beat his son, Brady Age, 21 at the time, with a table leg until the younger Age fell to the floor and then continued to beat and kick him until he blacked out from a blow to the back of his head, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A St. Vincent Indianapolis doctor confirmed Brady had a knot on the back of his head and showed signs of having a concussion, Zionsville Police Patrolman Joshua Rupp reported in March 2020.

Brady said he accidentally clogged the toilet, angering his mother, and then his father entered the scene yelling at and hitting him, police reported.

Bradley picked up a knife, "and raised it like he was going to come at him with it," but put it down and grabbed a table leg to land multiple strikes on Brady's head, back, legs and arms, police reported.

Bradley told police he feared for his life but didn't want to use the knife, so he opted for a table leg broken during the argument, police reported.

He admitted to hitting Brady with the table leg multiple times and said Brady did not strike him even once during their altercation in their home in the 5000 block of Markham Way, according to court records.

Age pleaded guilty recently to battery with moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony. Charges of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and battery by means of a deadly weapon were dismissed in exchange for his plea.

Boone Superior Court I Judge Matthew Kincaid sentenced him to two years with the Indiana Department of Correction but suspended the sentence in favor of time served with Boone County Community Corrections and on probation.