Zionsville lawyer and youth soccer coach charged with possession of child porn

Gus Pearcy, The Lebanon Reporter, Ind.
·2 min read

May 17—A Zionsville man, who lists himself as a youth recreational soccer coach, has been arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. Authorities served a search warrant for a home in the 9300 block of Irishman's Run Lane and seized the electronics of Steven Kasyjanski, 39, last week.

One count is a Level 5 felony for photographs depicting or describing sexual conduct by a female who appears to be under the age of 12. It carries a possible sentence of between one and six years, if convicted. The second count is for photographs allegedly of a female under the age of 18. It is a Level 6 felony and carries a possible jail term of between six months to two and a half years.

According to court records, the investigation into a tip began Feb. 2 to the Indiana Crimes Against Children. The tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through an instant messaging and communication platform known as Discord. The voiceover IP service identified an account known as "JackDaddy#1729" had accessed child pornography images. It did not say whether the account uploaded or downloaded the images which pictured pre-pubescent females in various stages of undress and participating in sexual acts.

The files were accessed last Thanksgiving and the investigation tracked down the IP address to Zionsville through a warrant to Charter Communications. An IP address is a unique number attached to every computer using Internet Protocol on a network. Kasyjanski, identified as the resident at the address, was a resident of New York when the Discord account registration email was created. A warrant for Discord also revealed the IP addresses used by the "JackDaddy#1729" which included the IP address associated with Zionsville.

On May 12, authorities executed a search warrant on the Kasyjanski property and discovered two electronic images of child erotica on an electronic device. Investigators also reported another million artifacts that need to be reviewed, which is expected to take awhile.

Kasyjanski is an attorney, a guardian ad litem and a coach with the Zionsville Youth Soccer Association, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen said this type of criminal activity will be aggressively pursued.

"With our recent investigator assigned to the ICAC joint task force, we will continue by getting more aggressive in pursuing these types of cases," Nielsen said in a press release. "Protecting our most vulnerable victims, our children, will always be our top priority."

Kasyjanski was still being held in the Boone County Jail in Lebanon as of Monday morning.

Recommended Stories

  • Violence Shakes Trump's Boast of 'New Middle East'

    WASHINGTON — It was, President Donald Trump proclaimed in September, “the dawn of a new Middle East.” Speaking at the White House, Trump was announcing new diplomatic accords between Israel and two of its Gulf Arab neighbors, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. “After decades of division and conflict,” Trump said, flanked by leaders from the region in a scene later replayed in his campaign ads, the Abraham Accords were laying “the foundation for a comprehensive peace across the entire region.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Eight months later, such a peace remains a distant hope, particularly for the Middle East’s most famously intractable conflict, the one between Israel and the Palestinians. In fiery scenes all too reminiscent of the old Middle East, that conflict has entered its bloodiest phase in seven years and is renewing criticism of Trump’s approach while raising questions about the future of the accords as President Joe Biden confronts what role the United States should play now in the region. Trump’s approach was essentially to sidestep the challenge of reducing tensions between Israel and the Palestinians in favor of promoting closer ties between Israel and some of the Sunni Arab states, based in large part on their shared concerns about Iran. The accords he helped negotiate were widely seen as demonstrating declining interest on the part of some of Israel’s Arab neighbors in backing the Palestinians, giving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel more latitude to pursue strategies that further intensified Israeli-Palestinian tensions. “It was very difficult for anyone who knows the region to believe that the signing of the Abraham Accords was going to be some breakthrough for peace,” said Zaha Hassan, a visiting fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace who specializes in Palestinian issues. Vali Nasr, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, said that the accords had been “based on the idea that the Palestinian issue is dead,” and had rewarded Netanyahu’s hard-line approach of supporting Israeli settlement activity and other expansive territorial claims. “This was proof of his theory that you can have land and peace,” Nasr said. Former Trump officials say that however the hyperbolic former president billed the Abraham Accords, which later expanded to include Morocco and Sudan, they were never seen as a means of settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. To the contrary, the agreement, which expanded trade and partly or fully normalized diplomatic ties between Israel and the four Arab states, instead amounted to a rebuke of the Palestinians by demonstrating that their cause no longer defined relations in the region. Sunni Arab rulers, exasperated by the Palestinian leadership and for years quietly aligning with Israel against Shiite Iran, were moving on. Jason Greenblatt, who served as Trump’s Middle East envoy until October 2019, argued that the current spasm of violence in and around Israel “underscores why the Abraham Accords are so essential for the region.” After Palestinian leaders rejected outright a January 2020 Trump peace plan proposing to create a Palestinian state, on terms heavily slanted toward Israeli demands, the accords intentionally “separated” the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from Israel’s relations with the Arab world, Greenblatt said. They “took away the veto right for the Palestinians for the region to move forward,” he added. Others noted that, before agreeing to the accords, the UAE extracted from Netanyahu a pledge to hold off on a potential annexation of swaths of the West Bank, a move that had the potential to set off a major Palestinian uprising. (Trump officials also opposed such an annexation and Netanyahu might not have followed through regardless.) Dennis Ross, a former Middle East peace negotiator who served under three presidents, called the accords an important step for the region, but said the violence in Israel’s cities and Gaza illustrated how “the Palestinian issue can still cast a cloud” over Israel’s relations with its Arab neighbors. “The notion that this was ‘peace in our time’ obviously ignored the one existential conflict in the region. It wasn’t between Israel and the Arab states,” Ross said. Most analysts say the accords — which Biden administration officials say they support and would even like to expand to include more nations — can survive the current violence. After all, officials involved in developing the agreement say, no one was under the illusion that such clashes were a thing of the past. But images of Israeli police crackdowns on Arabs in Jerusalem and airstrikes toppling Gaza high-rises are clearly causing strain. In a statement this month, the UAE’s foreign affairs ministry issued a “strong condemnation” of Israel’s proposed evictions in East Jerusalem and a police attack on Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, where Israeli officials said Palestinians had stockpiled rocks to throw at Israeli police. Last month, the UAE also denounced “acts of violence committed by right-wing extremist groups in the occupied East Jerusalem” and warned that the region could be “slipping into new levels of instability in a way that threatens peace.” Bahrain and other Gulf states have condemned Israel in similar tones. A statement Friday from the UAE’s minister of foreign affairs, Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, called on “all parties,” not only Israel, to exercise restraint and pursue a cease-fire. One former Trump official argued that public pressure on Israel by countries like the UAE and Bahrain carry more weight after the accords, coming as they do from newly official diplomatic partners. None of the governments who are party to the accords are playing a major role in efforts to secure a cease-fire, however — a responsibility assumed in the past by Egypt and Qatar. “It’s the non-Abraham-Accords Arabs that really will play a central role in bringing this conflagration to an end,” said Aaron David Miller, a former adviser of Israel-Arab issues under six secretaries of state. Speaking last month at an event hosted by Israel’s embassy in Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Biden administration “welcomes and supports” the Abraham Accords, adding that he expected “Israel’s group of friends to grow even wider in the year ahead.” But with dozens killed and hundreds injured since then, most of them Palestinians, analysts say that the prospect of other Arab nations joining the accords looks dim. “I would say it’s highly, highly unlikely that you’re going to have anybody else join the accords,” Nasr said. “It’s going to lose a lot of its momentum and energy.” One nation seen as a potential candidate, Saudi Arabia, has issued some of the strongest condemnations of Israel in recent days. A statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry called on the international community to “hold the Israeli occupation responsible for this escalation, and to immediately stop its escalatory actions, which violate all international norms and laws.” Some analysts and Biden administration officials say the accords were the culmination of four years of Trump policies that embraced and empowered Netanyahu and isolated the Palestinians. Trump’s approach, they said, all but smothered hopes for the negotiated two-state solution pursued by several prior U.S. presidents and tilted the power balance from official Palestinian leaders to the extremists of Hamas in Gaza. Ilan Goldenberg, a former Obama administration official, conceded that Israel had also clashed with the Palestinians under Democratic administrations that had adopted a more evenhanded approach to the conflict than Trump’s pro-Israeli stance. And he said opportunistic missile attacks on Israel by Hamas after the eruption of Jewish-Arab violence within Jerusalem was not Trump’s fault. But Goldenberg argued that the current internecine violence within Israel was “at least partially is driven by the fact that the Trump administration supported extremist elements in Israel every step of the way,” including Israel’s settlement movement. In November 2019, for instance, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo changed long-standing U.S. policy by declaring that the U.S. did not consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank a violation of international law. (The Biden administration intends to reverse that position once a review by government lawyers is complete.) Trump also moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, officially recognizing the city as Israel’s capital, in a move that infuriated Palestinians who have long expected East Jerusalem to be the capital of any future state they establish. “Trump opened the door for Israel to accelerate home demolitions, accelerate settlement activity,” Hassan said. “And when that happens and you see Israel acting upon it, that’s when you see the Palestinian resistance.” Former Trump officials note that expert predictions of a Palestinian eruption during Trump’s term, particularly after the embassy relocation, never came to pass, and suggest that Biden’s friendlier approach to the Palestinians — including the restoration of humanitarian aid canceled by Trump — has emboldened them to challenge Israel. Even some Trump administration officials said any suggestions that the accords amounted to peace in the Middle East were exaggerated. “During my time at the White House, I always urged people not to use that term,” Greenblatt said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • More than a letter divides ‘languish’ from ‘anguish’

    It may seem that these two words must be related, but etymologically they are more like opposites than cousins.

  • Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him

    Former mayor of New York reportedly under investigation for work in Ukraine during Trump presidency

  • Biden approves $735m sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel, drawing criticism from Democrats

    The Biden administration has approved the sale of $735m of precision-guided weapons to Israel, raising the ire of some Democrats who question support for the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The Washington Post reports that Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on 5 May, citing three people familiar with the notification — a week before the current conflict with Hamas began. Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel have led to the deaths of 10 Israelis.

  • JetBlue flight rerouted after passenger snorts powder and pretends to stab others, witnesses say

    Man allegedly ‘gestured stabbing motions towards another passenger’

  • Four women who accused Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment are subpoenaed to testify under oath

    The investigation’s findings should be concluded by the end of the summer

  • Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates stepdaughter on college graduation

    ‘I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve,’ the vice president writes

  • Fauci says Covid has revealed just how racist America is

    Pandemic has ‘shone a bright light on our own society’s failings’, says leading epidemiologist

  • China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factories slowed their output growth in April and retail sales significantly missed expectations as officials warned of new problems affecting the recovery in the world's second-largest economy. While China's exporters are enjoying strong demand, global supply chain bottlenecks and rising raw materials costs have weighed on production, cooling the blistering economic recovery from last year's COVID-19 slump. Factory output grew 9.8% in April from a year ago, in line with forecasts but slower than the 14.1% surge in March, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday.

  • Backlash against giant Marilyn Monroe statue for ‘forcing upskirting’

    ‘She’s literally going to be mooning the museum’

  • Mom accused of killing her kids says she woke to blood on her hands, Arizona cops say

    An Arizona woman was arrested after police said she killed her two children with a meat cleaver.

  • US secretary of state ‘not seen evidence’ Hamas were operating in media tower block destroyed by airstrike

    AP and Al Jazeera offices were demolished in weekend airstrike

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • Hornets ‘start a new season’ Tuesday; how do they finish better than the last one?

    The Charlotte Hornets must beat the Indiana Pacers or their season is over.

  • Irish ransomware attack to cost health service tens of millions of euros

    The Irish health service expects to spend tens of millions of euros rebuilding its IT systems from a cyber attack which is set to cause significant disruption to diagnostic services into next week. Ireland's health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect them from a significant ransomware attack the government said was carried out by an international cyber crime gang. While the COVID-19 vaccination programme was not directly affected and the Health Service Executive (HSE) restored its test and tracing system within hours, hospital appointments have been cancelled across all outpatient services.

  • Microsoft investigated Bill Gates’s relationship with an employee 20 years ago

    The woman demanded Gates’s wife should read her letter alleging a sexual relationship with him

  • Marco Rubio claims US needs to tackle ‘stigma’ and take UFOs seriously

    ‘I don't think we can allow the stigma to keep us from having an answer’, says senator

  • Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion rights case posing challenge to Roe v Wade

    Abortion rights advocates warn Trump-appointed conservative majority could undermine decades-long precedent

  • Liz Cheney calls her replacement Elise Stefanik ‘complicit’ in Trump’s ‘big lie’

    The Wyoming congresswoman says millions of Trump supporters have been ‘misled’ by former president

  • Alleged Capitol rioter banned from guns shoots mountain lion

    After shooting a mountain lion, Patrick Montgomery told a park officer, who ran background check and saw that he is a convicted felon.