Zionsville man arrested after minors report nude photo

May 15—A Zionsville man was arrested Friday after he posted revealing photos and video to a social media group he knew included only himself and minors, according to a probable cause affidavit.

George S. VanSickle Jr., 25, is charged with dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a level six felony.

A Zionsville Community High School student reported to authorities in March that Van Sickle worked at a Zionsville gas station that is a popular teen hangout and that he made sexual comments to her and about her to her friends, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Van Sickle tried to contact her through other teens and offered one of them free cigarettes in exchange for his carrying a message to her, according to court records.

He contacted the children who hung out at the gas station through the messaging app, Snapchat, and belonged to a Snapchat group that contained only himself and about 20 minors, according to the affidavit.

Van Sickle sent explicit messages to minors in the group via the app and posted an image of his genitals and video of himself engaged in sex, Zionsville Police Detective Thomas Beard, a member of the Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation, CASE, Task Force, reported.

A male student saw the materials and told classmates about them, police reported.

Police seized Van Sickle's cell phones, and Van Sickle admitted that he posted explicit photos and a video after losing a bet made with online friends during a night of drinking, according to the affidavit.

Van Sickle was being held in lieu of bond Friday and is scheduled for an initial hearing Tuesday.

Snapchat is one of the most downloaded apps by tweens and teens who value it for the speed in which it connects them to their friends and the fact that most parents don't use it.

Messages and photos sent through Snapchat are immediately erased and are not saved to a feed as they on other social media sites. That makes it more difficult for parents to monitor their children's activity on the app.