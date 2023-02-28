Zionsville man charged with sexual battery after workplace incident

Feb. 28—A Zionsville man was charged with sexual battery after a housekeeper reported an incident with him in September.

Police arrested Gabriel P. Watson, 27, on Monday. He was being held in the Boone County Jail Tuesday morning.

A woman in her 50s told police she was cleaning at Express Scripts, a mail-order pharmacy, in September when she held a door for Watson, Police Officer John Pogorov reported.

Instead of walking through the door, Watson reached from behind and grabbed her breast with one hand while holding her shoulder with his other hand, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Watson eventually let go of the woman, left the building, and never returned, Pogorov wrote in his report. Express Scripts provided police video of the incident, according to court records.

Watson pleaded not guilty to a single count of sexual battery in Boone Superior Court 1 Tuesday morning and is tentatively scheduled for a July trial.

Under Indiana law, sexual battery is, in part, forcefully touching an individual as a way to arouse or satisfy sexual desires.

