Zionsville man sentenced for child exploitation

Feb. 17—A Zionsville man who positioned himself close to youths has been sentenced to prison for child exploitation.

Steven Kasyjanski, 41, was an attorney, guardian ad litem and Zionsville Youth Soccer Association coach when he was arrested in May 2021.

Now he's being held in the Indiana Department of Correction Reception and Diagnostic Center until authorities determine where to place him long-term. And he was forced to resign from the Indiana Bar Association.

Local police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February 2021 that Kasyjanski accessed pornography depicting sexual conduct by a female younger than age 12, according to court records.

Some of the activity occurred when Kasyjanski lived in New York. Boone County Sheriff's investigators who executed a search warrant on the Kasyjanski property found two electronic images of child erotica and another million artifacts that need to be reviewed, according to court records.

Kasyjanski pleaded guilty in January to child exploitation with an aggravating factor, a level 4 felony. Lesser charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography were dismissed. Boone County Deputy Prosecutor Heidi Jennings represented the state.

Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein sentenced Kasyjanski to eight years with the Indiana Department of Correction. The first year is to be executed in prison and the remaining years on supervised probation. Kasyjanski is required to wear a GPS tracking device during his first year of probation.

His earliest release date from prison is listed as Oct. 23, about seven months after his incarceration began.

Kasyjanski in February resigned from the Indiana Bar Association as a consequence of his conviction.

He may apply for reinstatement in no fewer than five years. "Approval of a petition for reinstatement is discretionary and requires clear and convincing evidence of the petitioner's remorse, rehabilitation, and fitness to practice law," according to his petition to resign.