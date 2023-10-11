Zionsville mom accused of shooting at police is arrested again

Oct. 11—The Zionsville mother accused of shooting at police in front of her children was arrested again and is due in court on Friday.

Until her initial hearing, Lauren Cupp, 35, is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail after her Oct. 6 arrest.

Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein issued a warrant for Cupp's arrest in August after learning Cupp violated the terms of her pre-trial release agreement, according to court records.

The agreement required Cupp to check in for supervision and mental health counseling, but she missed her weekly check-in on Aug. 17, her pre-trial release officer, Hannah Catt, reported to the court.

Cupp also traveled to Texas, without prior written consent from the court, Catt reported. Consent is required for Cupp to leave the state, Catt added.

Cupp was initially arrested in Boone County in May on charges of resisting law enforcement and two counts of neglect of a dependent.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office had tried several times to serve a Hancock County warrant to Cupp by the time she shot at Whitestown Police Officer Reggie Thomas on May 29, according to a probable cause affidavit. She was charged in October in Hancock County with misdemeanor criminal trespass and battery resulting in injury.

But she wouldn't answer her door and posted video on what police identified as her TikTok account of her ignoring what she called the "domestic terrorism" of local deputies knocking on her door to serve the warrant.

Local police received a tip that she was in the Royal Run neighborhood of Zionsville and found her and her children walking near the clubhouse, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Whitestown Police Officer John Pogorov told her she was being detained, but she instead said something like, "today is not your day," and walked away while pulling a handgun from her purse and loading a round into the chamber, Boone County Sheriff's Detective Austin Bonty reported.

Pogorov took cover while Cupp left through a residential area with her children following, the older pulling the younger one in a wagon, according to the affidavit. Thomas caught up with Cupp and her children in a nearby driveway and she shot at him and ran into a wooded area, wearing a bikini and floppy hat and leaving her children behind, according to court records.

Cupp posted a video "plea for help" as she hid, police said. Zionsville Police Officer Josh Stutsman and his K9 partner Mike tracked her there, finding her sandals along the way, according to the affidavit.