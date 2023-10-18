Zionsville mom awaits trial without bond after admitting to violations

Oct. 18—A Zionsville mother accused of shooting at a police officer pleaded no contest Tuesday to charges that she violated the terms of her pre-trial release agreement.

Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein revoked Lauren Cupp's bond on the basis that she remains a threat to the community and herself, Schein said during a hearing in the Boone County Courthouse Tuesday morning.

Cupp, 35, was accused of shooting at a Zionsville police officer in May. At the time, he and other officers were attempting to serve her with a Hancock County arrest warrant on charges of battery and trespass.

She was freed on bond but required to check in with Boone County Community Corrections weekly and attend mental health appointments. She was also required to receive written permission before leaving the state.

But Cupp failed to show evidence of attending mental health counseling, missed an appointment with BCCC, and visited Texas without permission, according to a motion to revoke her bond filed by the Boone County Prosecutor's Office. She was arrested Oct. 6.

Cupp sat calmly in an orange jail jumpsuit Tuesday as her court-appointed attorney, Riley Parr, told Schein, "She pleads no contest." Cupp's trial is scheduled for Nov. 13.

Cupp was walking in the Royal Run neighborhood of Zionsville with her two children when police approached her in May. She was dressed in a bikini, sandals and a floppy hat and ran from police with her children following, the eldest pulling the younger in a wagon, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She stopped at a home, fired at an officer with a gun she had pulled from her purse, and ran into a nearby woods, leaving her children and sandals behind, according to the affidavit.

While crouched in the woods and awaiting capture, Cupp posted a live video to social media, pleading for public help, police reported. Police tracked her with a K9.

She was charged in Boone County with two counts of resisting law enforcement with a deadly weapon and two counts of neglect of a dependent.

Cupp claims the Hancock County warrant was invalid and her arrest for it amounted to her being kidnapped. Cupp had been charged in Hancock County after slapping the wife of a man Cupp had accused of abusing her daughter, according to that probable cause affidavit.

Cupp claims in podcasts and on her social media accounts that the Indiana Department of Child Services got involved, harassed her, and tried to take her children after she reported the harm to her daughter. DCS did remove Cupp's children from her home in the summer, she reported.

She believes DCS and other state and federal agencies are involved in child trafficking and refers to herself as a whistleblower and a victim of human trafficking, gang stalking, and retaliation.