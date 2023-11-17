Zionsville mom found guilty of shooting at officer, sentencing on hold

Nov. 17—A Zionsville mother was found guilty this week of shooting at a police officer in May.

A Boone County jury found Lauren Cupp, 35, guilty of two counts of resisting law enforcement with a deadly weapon and two counts of neglect of a dependent.

The jury was then asked to determine if Cupp's actions warranted an enhancement. An enhancement is an allegation made by a prosecutor that adds additional time to the standard sentence for a crime.

The Boone County Prosecutor's Office sought an enhancement because she used a gun to resist law enforcement. Enhancements must be considered apart from the rest of the case. Boone Circuit Court Lori Schein declared a mistrial only on the enhancement portion of the case.

Cupp has a right to be sentenced within 30 days of the verdict, but sentencing can't occur until the matter of the enhancement is decided.

One option would be to retry Cupp before a new jury and ask that jury to consider only the enhancement question. "And we're considering all options," Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said Wednesday. "I hope to have an answer by this time next week."

Without an enhancement, Cupp could be sentenced to from six months to 10 years in prison. An enhancement could add five or more years to that sentence.

"That she fired in the direction of a police officer concerns me," Eastwood said.

Police in May attempted to serve Cupp with a Hancock County arrest warrant on charges of battery and trespass.

Cupp was walking in the Royal Run neighborhood of Zionsville with her two children when an officer approached her. She was dressed in a bikini, sandals and a floppy hat and ran from police with her children following, the eldest pulling the younger in a wagon, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She stopped at a home, fired at an officer with a gun she pulled from her purse, and ran into a nearby woods, leaving her children and sandals behind, according to the affidavit.

While crouched in the woods and awaiting capture, Cupp posted a live video to social media, pleading for public help. Police tracked her with a K9.

Cupp claims the Hancock County warrant was invalid and her arrest for it amounted to her being kidnapped. Cupp had been charged in Hancock County after slapping the wife of a man Cupp accused of abusing her daughter, according to that probable cause affidavit.

Cupp claims in podcasts and on her social media accounts that the Indiana Department of Child Services got involved, harassed her, and tried to take her children after she reported the harm to her daughter. DCS did remove Cupp's children from her home, she reported.

She believes DCS and other state and federal agencies are involved in child trafficking and refers to herself as a whistleblower and a victim of human trafficking, gang stalking, and retaliation.