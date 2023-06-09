Zionsville mother claims she didn't mean to shoot at police

Jun. 9—The bikini-clad Zionsville mother accused of shooting at police with her children at her side claims she didn't do it on purpose, according to a probable cause affidavit.

But the Boone County Prosecutor's Office is still seeking an enhanced penalty because they say she used a weapon while resisting law enforcement, according to her court file. And new details of that day have emerged from charging information submitted to Boone Circuit Court.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office had tried several times to serve a Hancock County warrant to Lauren Cupp, 35, by the time she shot at Whitestown Police Officer Reggie Thomas on May 29, according to the affidavit. She was charged in October in Hancock County with misdemeanor criminal trespass and battery resulting in injury.

But she wouldn't answer the door and posted video on what police identified as her TikTok account of her ignoring the "domestic terrorism" of local deputies knocking on the door to serve the Hancock County warrant.

Police don't knock the door down for misdemeanor charges, Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Wesley Garst said. So they waited, and a citizen who knew Cupp was wanted called 911 May 29 to report that she and her children were walking in the Royal Run neighborhood near the pool and clubhouse.

Whitestown Police Officer John Pogorov pulled up and told Cupp0 she was being detained, but she walked away, according to the affidavit. She told him something like, "today is not your day," while she pulled a handgun from her purse and loaded a round into the chamber, Boone County Sheriff's Detective Austin Bonty reported.

Pogorov took cover while Cupp left through a residential area and her children followed, the older pulling the younger one in a wagon, according to court records.

WPD Officer Reggie Thomas found Cupp and the children in a nearby driveway, "and she fired her weapon in the direction of me," Thomas reported.

Security video from a nearby home recorded Cupp cursing and saying "I ain't playing," while she faced police with her gun raised, Bonty wrote in the affidavit. But after the gun fired, she said, "Leave me and my kids alone. I didn't mean to fire it," Bonty wrote in the affidavit.

Cupp then ran in her bikini and floppy hat toward a wooded area, where she hid for a time until Zionsville Police Officer Josh Stutsman and his K9 partner Mike tracked her there, finding her sandals along the way, according to the affidavit. Cupp posted a video plea for help as she hid, police said.

The children were left standing in the driveway when their mother darted for cover, and police quickly moved them to safety and involved the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to the affidavit.

Cupp is being held in the Boone County Jail in Lebanon on two charges of resisting law enforcement and two of neglect of a dependent. Her bond is $5005, but a bond reduction hearing is scheduled for next week. She will be turned over to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office upon her release from Boone County.