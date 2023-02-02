Zionsville police search Wabash Township Fire Department

A pair of fire engines sits outside the Wabash Township Fire Department Station no. 1, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in West Lafayette.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zionsville police served a search warrant at the Wabash Township Fire Department about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Tippecanoe County sheriff's Capt. Rob Hainje confirmed that two uniformed deputies assisted Zionsville police during the search.

"We are aware of the warrant and are still investigating this issue," township attorney Ray Biederman said in an email response. "We are not aware of any other action taken.

"I can confirm that the search warrant is not related to the operations of either the fire department, the trustee’s office or the township trustee," Biederman said.

Wabash Township Fire Chief Ed Ward did not comment about the search.

Wabash Township Trustee Angel Valentín also did not comment about the search.

Zionsville police Capt. Drake Sterling said the officers served the warrant and left. There were no arrests, and the underlying case remains under investigation.

