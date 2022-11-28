Zionsville substitute teacher guilty of child seduction

Nov. 28—A Boone County Judge has found a former Zionsville substitute teacher guilty of two counts of child seduction and will sentence him in December.

Shawn A. Martin, 28, of Zionsville, was a Zionsville Community High School substitute teacher in November 2020. It was then that he used his position to coerce a female student at an off-school site, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Martin's position as a substitute introduced him to the girl and to another with whom he offered to smoke marijuana, police reported. He had asked the girls for their social media information at school and later contacted them that way, according to the affidavit.

Martin, 26 at the time, admitted to investigators that he had sexual contact with the victim but claimed it was consensual, while she told investigators he forced himself on her, according to court records.

A witness who said she had felt afraid of Martin reported the encounter to school officials, who notified law enforcement, police reported.

Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein found Martin guilty of both level 5 felonies filed against him during a bench trial late last week.

"Martin used his position of authority to prey upon a juvenile, and it's our duty to do everything we can to protect them," Boone County Special Victim's Prosecutor Heidi Jennings said after the trial. "There are no words that can express my gratitude to the victim, the victim's family, and the prosecution team."

"Martin was in a position of trust and had a responsibility to our children," Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said. "He broke that trust and will now be held accountable. Thank you to our victim for being a strong young person, and thank you to our prosecution team for giving this juvenile a voice."

Martin's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19, two years after his arrest.