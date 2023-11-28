Zionsville's Elise Nieshalla named Indiana State Comptroller

Nov. 28—Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Tuesday named Boone County Council President Elise Nieshalla as Indiana State Comptroller.

"Elise is a dedicated and proven public servant who has committed much of her professional life to bettering her community through service," Holcomb said. "She has shared her financial expertise to help steer and shape the bright future of Boone County which gives me great confidence she'll do the same serving Hoosiers as our next state comptroller."

The comptroller is the state's chief financial officer and oversees the state's accounting; oversees and disburses tax distributions to cities, counties, towns and schools; pays the state's bills; and pays state employees. She will also administer the state's deferred compensation plan.

Nieshalla, of Zionsville, will be sworn into office Friday and replace Tera Klutz, who resigned effective Thursday.

"My appreciation runs deep for the strong financial standing of our state and the integrity in which the state comptroller's office is run," Nieshalla said. "It is truly my privilege to receive Governor Holcomb's appointment to serve our great state and local units of government by upholding the highest standards of fiscal responsibility and offering tremendous Hoosier service."

Nieshalla is expected to step down from the Boone County Council, and her resignation represents the third opening on the seven-member council this year.

She had not notified Boone County Clerk Lisa Bruder of her resignation by Tuesday morning. Republicans will schedule a caucus to replace Nieshalla once her resignation is filed, Boone County Republican Chairwoman Debbie Ottinger said Tuesday.

Holcomb in March named farmer Don Lamb as the Department of Agriculture executive director. Lamb gave up his council seat, and Ken Hedge was elected via caucus to replace him. Sherry Richey was elected via caucus in June to replace the late Marcia Wilhoite.

Nieshalla was first elected to the council in 2016 and has served continuously since.

During her tenure, the council invested more than $150,000 in legal fees to fight a loophole taken advantage of by big-box stores. Other counties had already fought big boxes and lost.

Boone County eventually won its appeal of the tax case by Meijer Store Ltd. to the Indiana Tax Court on what is known as the dark box issue. Assessed value is complicated but in the end, the win saved Hoosier taxpayers statewide billions of dollars.

"It's been a sacrifice to do this, but we really did it on behalf of all 92 counties," Nieshalla said when county officials learned they won in January 2021.

The council elected Nieshalla as president in 2021 after former president Steve Jacob died in 2020. She then led the council through a contentious disagreement with Boone County Commissioners over the Boone County Jail expansion project and a new tax to fund it.

But commissioners didn't involve the council in any of the months-long planning for the project. The council is the fiduciary arm of the county, and council members said they could not approve a $50 million to $55 million expansion without properly studying the plan first.

Under Nieshalla's leadership, the council formed an advisory committee to study the need for, and scope of, the project and approved the plan, unchanged, in June 2022. By that time, the cost of materials had inflated, boosting the final cost to about $60 million.

Nieshalla is also president of the Indiana County Councils Association (ICCA) and chairwoman of the Association of Indiana Counties' 2023 Legislative Committee.

In her role as president of ICCA, she works closely with state legislators to address tax and fiscal concerns for county and local government. She also leads the association's partnerships with the state's financial agencies to offer members training and resources to support best practices in local finance and budgeting.

Nieshalla earned a bachelor's degree from Oral Roberts University and a master's degree from Indiana University. She and her husband Chris have been married 27 years and reside in Zionsville where they raised their four children.

During a previous election cycle, she called herself a "conservative Republican who will defend economic freedom and ensure Indiana's pension investments align with Hoosier values."