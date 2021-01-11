The ‘zip tie guy’ at the Capitol just got arrested. He once worked at a Florida bar

Among the disturbing pictures that emerged during the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week was of a masked man in full tactical gear wielding zip ties in the Senate chamber.

As with many of the rioters, Internet sleuths helped crack his identity.

The so called ‘zip tie guy’ at the Capitol Jan 6 2021

After grassroots organizations like The Sparrow Project tweeted out footage of the man dressed in the same paramilitary attire entering with an older woman and then sitting with her again in a lobby after the riot, users started putting two and two together.

Florida firefighter was caught on camera during siege on Capitol. His agency is ‘aware’

So who is so called zip-tie guy?

A onetime Florida bartender who now lives in Nashville: Eric Munchel. The 30-year-old was arrested Sunday, USA Today reports. An FBI spokeswoman, Samantha Shero, confirmed the arrest to the newspaper.

As I look at photos of the "zip tie guy" I noticed a few details that may be easy to overlook when your eye is clearly drawn towards the zip ties.



Some of these details may be indicators of where he is from and possible group affiliation. pic.twitter.com/3pnlD2og43 — The Sparrow Project (@sparrowmedia) January 8, 2021

“Photos depicting his presence show a person who appears to be Munchel carrying plastic restraints, an item in a holster on his right hip, and a cellphone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, ostensibly to record events that day,” the office said in a release of the now infamous images of the Tennessee resident jumping over a railing at the U.S. Senate chamber, and carrying a handful of zip ties. Also known as flex cuffs, the plastic restraints often used by law enforcement led investigators to believe that politicians inside the federal building were going to be tied up.

It’s been brought to our attention that a former employee of ours from 2+ years ago was involved in the recent events at... Posted by Doc Ford's Rum Bar & Grille on Friday, January 8, 2021

Story continues

Munchel’s former employer, Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille in Fort Myers Beach, released a statement on social media distancing the seafood restaurant from the suspect.

“It’s been brought to our attention that a former employee of ours from 2+ years ago was involved in the recent events at the Capitol Building,” the statement on Facebook said. “We have no affiliation with this employee and their actions were their own.”

The woman with Munchel was reportedly his mother; it is unclear is she will also face charges.

Eric Munchel, 30, of Nashville was taken into custody by the FBI in Nashville a short time ago. He is charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6th. — U.S Attorney-Middle District of Tennessee (@USAO_MDTN) January 10, 2021

Munchel was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The alleged pro Trump agitator is still being held on behalf of federal authorities, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Another man carrying zip ties was also arrested, Larry Brock, a retired Air Force Reserve officer from Texas, CNN reports.

If you have any information about any of the “violent activity” at the Capitol riot, contact the FBI by calling 800-CALL-FBI or uploading images to https://tips.fbi.gov.