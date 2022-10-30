Zip ties found at the scene of Pelosi home invasion, police say

Zip ties were found at the scene of the attack of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband by an intruder at the couple’s California home, the San Francisco Police Department told NBC News Sunday.

Police did not specify how many zip ties were found or the intended purpose for them. A motive for the attack remains under investigation.

The only people who were at the home during the violent break-in early Friday were Paul Pelosi, 82, and David DePape, the 42-year-old suspect who faces charges that include attempted murder, the San Francisco PD, clarifying remarks made by it's chief Bill Scott in a press conference Friday.

A federal law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told NBC News that the criminal probe, led by the San Francisco PD, is expected to result in state charges against DePape in San Francisco Superior Court as early as Monday or Tuesday.

Federal investigators continue to conduct a parallel investigation to determine whether DePape will also face any federal charges.

Police said officers entered the home early Friday and saw Paul Pelosi and the suspect locked in a battle over a hammer. As Pelosi released his grip, the suspect yanked it and then struck Pelosi in the head, they said.

Pelosi was rushed to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he “underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” the office of Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement Friday.

Two sources told NBC News the intruder was searching for Nancy Pelosi, who was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the attack. The sources, one of whom is a senior U.S. official, said that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”

Blog posts that are being investigated in connection with DePape highlight sprawling and contradictory views, multiple senior law enforcement officials familiar with the case told NBC News. The posts take aspects of liberal anti-establishment ideas to more recent posts that espouse positions typically associated with far-right extremism, the sources said.

Depape appeared to operate a website on which he wrote a wide variety of posts touching on almost all manner of modern conspiracy thinking: aliens, Jewish people, communism, vaccines, voter fraud and many other topics. Many of the posts were published in the past few months.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com