ZIP by ZIP: Four months of flying over the metro area
For the past four months, The Star has explored Kansas City in a drone video series called ‘ZIP by ZIP’. This weekly series has shown you one interesting place from an aerial perspective. Our goal has been to show you a landmark, attraction, or historical site from a new perspective. With almost 8,500 square miles in the Kansas City metro that spans a state line and two rivers, we have a lot of ground to cover with our drones. Take a look back at the last four months of our drone series.