Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

Zipline has hired departing Verily CFO and Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja as its first chief business and financial officer, an appointment that comes as the drone delivery and logistics startup accelerates its global expansion in Africa, the United States and other regions.

Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet's unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline's global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.

Daniel Marfo, who is based in Ghana and has been with Zipline since 2019, will continue to oversee existing operations in the region to maintain continuity there, according to the company. Marfo was promoted to senior vice president of Zipline's Africa operations in 2020.

Zipline also operates in Japan and in the United States, including Arkansas and North Carolina. The company is expanding to Utah later this year through a partnership with Intermountain Health and announced plans to begin operations with Multicare Health System in Washington starting in 2024.

Ahuja will focus on building Zipline's business in the United States and other regions globally, the company told TechCrunch.

Ahuja comes to Zipline with decades in the financial world, most recently as CFO at Verily Life Sciences. Perhaps his most visible role was as Tesla's first CFO, a position he held from 2008 to 2015 and then again from 2017 to 2019. During his tenure at Tesla, Ahuja was at the helm when it became a publicly traded company and after years of losses eventually became profitable.

His appointment signals Zipline's growing aspirations fueled by partnerships and $250 million in venture capital it raised last year. (The company has raised $486 million to date.)

The company, founded in 2014, has developed the entire ecosystem from the drones and logistics software to launch and landing system. It got its start delivering medical supplies such as blood and vaccines in Rwanda via its autonomous electric drones. Zipline later expanded to Ghana and Nigeria, Japan and the United States. It also recently received FAA Part 135 approval for its long-range drone delivery service in the United States.

The company has also snagged a number of partnerships in the past two years that signals aspirations to expand within and beyond healthcare. Zipline has partnerships with Toyota Group and UPS, it delivers medical equipment and personal protective gear for Novant Health in North Carolina and health and wellness products for Walmart.

In a blog post that accompanied the announcement, Ahuja seems particularly keen on Zipline's vertical integration that allows it to deliver massive scale at high levels of automation and integration, and at low operational cost.

"The team has also worked hard to ensure its solution has an amazing and seamless user experience, and creates minimal environmental noise," he said in the blog post. "Zipline is therefore in a unique position to be a major force in solving this problem at scale. In fact, many executives in the healthcare and e-commerce space are beginning to appreciate a systems-based solution like the one offered by Zipline."

Recommended Stories

  • A ‘Grand’ Opening for Courreges in the U.S.

    The new shop in SoHo marks the French luxury brand's return to the retail scene in the States.

  • SpaceX appeals U.S. FCC rejection of rural broadband subsidies

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -SpaceX on Friday challenged the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) decision to deny the space company's satellite internet unit $885.5 million in rural broadband subsidies, calling the move "flawed" and "grossly unfair," in a regulatory filing. The FCC last month turned down applications from billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX and LTD Broadband for funds that had been tentatively awarded in 2020 under the commission's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, a multibillion dollar program in which SpaceX was poised to receive $885.5 million to beam satellite internet to U.S. regions with little to no internet connections.

  • Tesla considers opening lithium refinery in Texas, users vote on supercharger locations

    Automotive reporter Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's proposed plans to build a lithium refinery for their EV batteries and the vote between Tesla owners to decide the locations of supercharger stations.

  • $40K offered for info to find fugitive in Navy bribery case

    The U.S. government posted a $40,000 reward Friday for information leading to the arrest of the Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard," who disappeared weeks before he was set to be sentenced for one of the largest bribery scandals in the nation’s military history. Leonard Glenn Francis cut off his ankle monitoring bracelet around 7:35 a.m. Sunday at a San Diego home where he was being held, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Francis pleaded guilty in 2015 to offering prostitution services, luxury hotels, cigars, gourmet meals and more than $500,000 in bribes to Navy officials and others to help his Singapore-based ship servicing company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia Ltd. or GDMA.

  • Sweden holds election amid concerns over energy bills, crime

    With election day in Sweden approaching, Joakim Sandell, the leader of the Social Democratic Party in the city of Malmo, pulled on a jacket with his party’s rose emblem and headed out to ring doorbells and urge people to vote. Sandell, who is running for reelection to the national parliament, the 349-seat Riksdag, began his campaign thinking voters would want to discuss health care after the COVID-19 pandemic, which took a heavy toll among the elderly.

  • Cineworld accesses $785 mln in financial aid

    STORY: Cinema chain Cineworld said on Friday (September 9) that a U.S. bankruptcy court has granted it access to around $785 million. That comes from $1.94 billion of aid secured from lenders as part of filing for bankruptcy - a decision the company was forced to take on Wednesday (September 7). The chain aims to restructure U.S, UK and Jersey operations, covering much of the business. Cineworld said it now expects to have enough liquidity to meet its ongoing obligations. Following the announcement, London-traded shares in the firm rose as much as 9%. The company took on debt to fund its $3.6 billion purchase of the Regal chain in 2017.And, with 28,000 employees, amassed even more to survive the pandemic. The group says the remainder of the financial aid will be made available based on court approval.

  • IHS Is a Play on Emerging Market Cellphones. Why the Stock Looks Like a Buy.

    In the countries where the cell-tower company is a player, population growth is fast, smartphone penetration is increasing, and 5G is only beginning to take off.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year. JPMorgan's Jason Hunter believes that inflation may have peaked, and that the upcoming CPI report will provide additional evidence of that. “We

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Richer Over Time

    Cathie Wood became a growth-investing legend in 2020, but that was two long years ago. The co-founder, CEO, and chief stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been struggling since her breed of disruptive growth stocks corrected sharply starting last year, but she's not altering her approach. Wood is still adding to some of her top growth stocks, even as they continue to sell off.

  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. jumps as the SPAC gets more time to gather shareholder approval to extend a merger deadline with Donald Trump's Truth Social

    Digital World stretched its vote deadline after landing a $2.8 million deposit in its trust account from a company controlled by DWAC's CEO.

  • New way to track suspect credit card sales of guns and ammo

    A CBS News investigation found credit card companies initially resisted the proposal.

  • Inflation expectations are ‘collapsing’ — here’s why that could spur a rebound in stocks

    A closely watched bond-market gauge of near-term inflation expectations has fallen below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the first time in two years.

  • Slumping U.S. stock market technical indicators flash warning sign

    Indicators that investors use to gauge the health of the U.S. stock market have taken a turn for the worse, fueling worries that the benchmark index may revisit its mid-June bear market low. The S&P 500 is down 7% since mid-August following a sharp summer rally, battered by expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates higher than previously anticipated in its fight to bring down consumer prices from their 40-year highs. "I had to downgrade the market technically, given how severe the decline has been over the last three weeks," said John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors.

  • Jim Cramer is Talking About These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we will look at 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about in September. If you want to explore more stocks that journalist investor, Jim Cramer, is talking about in September, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer is Talking About These 5 Stocks in September. Jim Cramer has acquired […]

  • The No-Brainer Crypto That Some Billionaires Could Regret Not Buying

    Some of the top billionaires in the world may not be bullish on Bitcoin now, but they might regret that decision later.

  • Here's how much the new Starbucks CEO could make in his first year

    A regulatory filing offers details about Laxman Narasimhan's compensation ahead of his move to the Seattle coffee giant.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income Now

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) offer yields that are way above average. Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns heaps of hospitals in the U.S. and nine other countries across four continents.

  • Aerospace Supplier Catches Rare Double Downgrade. It’s Good for Boeing.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag double downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to Sell from Buy, skipping the Hold rating entirely.