Zipmex extends withdrawal freeze until Friday; no time specified

Ningwei Qin
·1 min read

Singapore-based crypto exchange Zipmex said on Thursday night Hong Kong time (HKT) it will prolong its customer withdrawal freeze until Friday, “to prevent any technical issues,” while it did not specify a time.

See related article: Singapore’s MAS to further strengthen crypto regulations

Fast facts

  • Zipmex did not say when its withdrawal function would resume on Friday, while as of 9:25 a.m. HKT, screenshots from its Telegram group showed that withdrawal was still unavailable.

  • Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) questioned the exchange on Thursday to clarify its amount of customer assets under management and details of how deposited funds were used.

  • Zipmex paused withdrawals on Wednesday “until further notice” and blamed the “financial difficulties of our key business partners” caused by volatile markets.

  • Zipmex said in an announcement sent to a Telegram group that they have US$48 million in exposure to crypto lender Babel Finance and US$5 million exposure to Celsius, while multiple media outlets citing industry sources said that it lost around US$100 million that it lent to Babel Finance.

See related article: Singapore crypto lender reportedly owes retail investors US$363 million

Recommended Stories

  • Kakao’s Ground X forms business alliance to expand NFT use cases, services

    South Korean internet giant Kakao’s blockchain subsidiary Ground X has formed GRID, an alliance of some 50 local companies to popularize and expand use cases in the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem, the company announced Thursday. See related article: Kakao’s Klaytn partners with OpenSea for NFT expansion in Asia Fast facts Ground X will support companies […]

  • [Video] GMO Cannabis? Gene Editing Vs. Breeding: The Eternal Debate

    Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews! Today's Guest: Sara Gullickson, CEO - The Cannabis Business Advisors Jim Mish, CEO - 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) Meet The Hosts: Javier Hasse https://www.twitter.com/JavierHasse Elliot Lane https://www.twitter.com/ElliotLane10 Watch the full show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDy5vEfdYd4&t=516s Disclaimer: All of the i

  • New Project Helps Case IH Customers From Bosnia and Herzegovina to Operate Safely and Sustainably

    Case IH, a brand of CNH Industrial has been running an innovative mechanisation and training initiative to support orchard farmers in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as part of their Sustainable Developmen...

  • IPG Is the Latest Ad Holding Company to Increase Forecast

    Interpublic Group of Cos. became the latest of the major advertising holding companies to boost its estimate for organic revenue growth in 2022, though the company said it has limited visibility because of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. The advertising holding company, which owns agency groups such as McCann Worldgroup and IPG Mediabrands, said it now expects organic growth to exceed 6.5% this year. In April, the company upgraded its 2022 organic growth expectation to 6% from an earlier estimate of 5%.

  • To Find Your Next Job, Ditch the Online Resume Portal

    A foot in the door, a shake of the hand and a face-to-face conversation could be a way to fix the hiring crisis.

  • Southwire Launches 2021 Sustainability Report

    Company’s sustainability commitment reflects ongoing efforts to deliver value and grow responsibly

  • Interpublic Group (IPG) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

    Interpublic Group's (IPG) second-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues plunge year-over-year.

  • Rights groups tell Meta to stop efforts to gag whistleblower

    Rights groups are calling on Meta to halt attempts to silence Daniel Motaung, a South African content moderator and whistleblower who is suing it alongside Sama, its main subcontractor for content moderation in Africa, in Kenya over claims of union busting and exploitation. In a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, the group of more than 80 organizations and individuals including, Frances Haugen, a whistleblower and former Meta executive, demanded that the social media giant and Sama stop efforts to have the Kenyan court issue a gag order on Motaung.

  • Sorting Through Exchange-Traded Products, We Find a Carbon Credit Play

    Let's look at what an ETN is and then get into a type of ETN that has been working for investors so far this year.

  • TomoCredit raises $22M at a $222M valuation toward its goal of making credit scores 'obsolete'

    When Kristy Kim started TomoCredit in early 2019, she was on a mission to help international students more easily obtain credit. TomoCredit, which aims to help young adults who are in good financial health but have no credit score, is no longer just focused on immigrants. Today, Tomo is expanding its focus to a broader group of people in the United States who want “to build credit fast,” including domestic students and SMBs.

  • Sri Lanka Latest: Army Crackdown on Protest Before Cabinet Named

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s new President Ranil Wickremesinghe called in the military to maintain “public order” and troops began dismantling a key protest site near the presidential office early Friday, leading to tense scenes with demonstrators. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows I

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty records largest fall in a year

    Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 5.01% on Friday, marking the third decline in a row and the largest fall since July 2021, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Celsius Network could add to crypto mining struggles Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 27.69 trillion at a block height of 745,920, […]

  • Russell Laffitte, Murdaugh’s friend and ex-Hampton banker, indicted by federal grand jury

    A federal grand jury has been investigating fraud allegations concerning Palmetto State Bank’s former CEO Russell Laffitte for months. On Wednesday, the grand jury indicted him.

  • China just put foreign banks on notice: Creating an internal Communist Party committee could be the cost of doing business

    HSBC, one of the world’s biggest banks, became the first in China to establish an internal Communist Party committee, paving the path for global lenders to follow suit.

  • This Couple Went Viral After Sharing They Each Contribute 20% Toward Bills Instead Of Splitting 50/50, And I'm Reconsidering My Finances

    "This method was best for us because it recognized our income difference and personal financial situation."View Entire Post ›

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • See every stock trade House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has made since 2021

    As House speaker, Pelosi has access to intelligence and the power to craft policies affecting her husband's investments.

  • Mr. 'Big Short' Makes a Serious Accusation

    Michael Burry, who bet on the collapse of subprime credit, does not hesitate to give his opinion on market developments.

  • Early Retirement Hack: A New IRS Rule Lets You Withdraw More From Your Retirement Accounts Without Penalty

    The IRS recently made changes to the amount of money that can be withdrawn each year from retirement accounts before age 59 1/2. As with the increase in overall inflation, the reasonable interest rate...

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]