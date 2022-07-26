Zipmex targets raising US$50 mln to cover exposure to embattled crypto lenders

Crypto exchange Zipmex, which announced that it is in serious discussions with potential investors on Monday, is looking to raise US$50 million to cover its exposure to Babel Finance and Celsius Network, Bloomberg reported.

Fast facts

Zipmex’s fundraising target is close to its exposure to Babel Finance, which stands at US$48 million, and to bankrupt lender Celsius, which stands at US$5 million, the firm said last week.

The Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Monday that it is investigating potential losses caused by Zipmex’s halt of customer withdrawals.

Headquartered in Singapore, Zipmex is regulated by the Thai SEC and provides services across Southeast Asia.

The SEC had previously asked Zipmex for clarifications on its withdrawal pause since July 20, and the watchdog has now created a form to collect information about customer losses.

Zipmex partially enabled withdrawals for certain accounts last week.

