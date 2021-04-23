ZipRecruiter files to go public

Kia Kokalitcheva
·1 min read

ZipRecruiter, an online jobs marketplace headquartered in Santa Monica, California, has filed to go public via a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange, according to an SEC filing.

Why it matters: Despite massive layoffs during the pandemic, ZipRecruiter managed to turn a profit in 2020.

By the numbers:

  • In 2020, ZipRecruiter had a net income of $86.0 million on revenue of $418.1 million. In 2019, the company saw a net loss of $6.3 million on $429.6 million in revenue.

  • ZipRecruiter says there are 2.8 million employers and 110 million job seekers using its marketplace.

  • Its biggest shareholders include its co-founders, IVP and Wellington.

