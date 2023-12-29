Zits illustrator and Cincinnati native Jim Borgman to auction off original strips

While perusing each day’s installment of the comic strip Zits, have you ever been tempted to cut out the strip?

Perhaps you have taped a favorite strip to the fridge or brought one to your place of employment for the occasional workplace chuckle.

Zits — which tells of the travails of amiable high-schooler Jeremy — has won a devoted following since first gracing comics pages in 1997. The Dispatch is among the roughly 1,700 newspapers that run the strip.

Now Zits creators Jerry Scott, 68, and Jim Borgman, 69, are offering their fans something far more enduring than a strip clipped from the daily paper.

Scott, who writes the strip, and Borgman, who illustrates it, have plucked over 100 examples of original Zits artwork to sell to the highest bidders through Heritage Auctions.

The online auction continues through Jan. 4 and is the first of several such auctions that will feature original material from Zits.

More: 'Moulin Rouge!': Tony-winning Broadway hit to open in Columbus for two-week run

The decision to auction the material was made after the cartoonists took stock of all they had accumulated over more than a quarter of a century.

“My closet is bursting, my file cabinets are full — I’ve got to figure out something here,” said Borgman, a Cincinnati native and former editorial cartoonist for the Cincinnati Enquirer who now lives in Boulder, Colorado.

“We thought, ‘This shouldn’t live in the dark of a closet,’” Borgman said.

The original strips being auctioned will give the winning bidders a kind of behind-the-scenes look at how they were created.

“I still draw in the traditional way: ink on paper with whiteout,” Borgman said. “Folks can run their fingers over and feel where I’ve had all my battles. All the scars are there to be seen.”

At press time, numerous strips on the Heritage Auctions website had current bids in the low hundreds of dollars and many under $100.

“I’m hoping that these will be affordable (and) reachable for everyday readers,” Borgman said.

In future auctions, Scott’s sketchbooks will also be made available.

“His sketchbooks (have) the first seeds of thoughts,” said Borgman, adding that Scott also “roughs out” many drawings.

As Borgman tells it, Zits began somewhat by happenstance.

More: 2023 was a year well-eaten for Columbus foodies. Here are my favorites

“I was not looking for any more work, frankly,” said Borgman, then an editorial cartoonist at The Cincinnati Enquirer (where he earned a Pulitzer Prize), about taking on the added work of drawing a daily strip.

Then, when longtime friends Borgman and Scott were spending time together, Scott mentioned to Borgman that he had been working on some sketches for a potential strip about teenagers.

“He was drawing these little squatty characters with big heads, kind of like Peanuts or Nancy,” Borgman said. “I said, ‘My son is 15 right now, and he’s just sprawled all over the furniture.’ I started drawing teenagers the way I think of them.”

The two began trading ideas via fax, and in 1997, Zits debuted.

“It wasn’t long before we realized we had something going, and we couldn’t get off the ride!” said Borgman, who always has worked in a different location than Scott (who now lives in San Luis Obispo, California.)

Although it’s never named, the Cincinnati area is the intended setting of the strip.

“It mirrors that landscape, and we often reference Bucyrus or Chillicothe — they’re just fun names,” Borgman said. “I think it gives the strip a kind of Midwestern feel. . . . I’m very comfortable when I’m drawing that world.”

A portion of the funds generated from the auction will go to Ohio State University’s Billy Ireland Cartoon Library and Museum; Borgman and Scott also plan to donate numerous original strips not included in present or upcoming auctions to the museum.

“I don’t know if people realize that (the Billy Ireland) is there, but it’s the best collection of original comic art in the world,” Borgman said.

Zits joins the long and distinguished list of comic strips either set in Ohio or whose creators hail from, or live in, the Buckeye State: For example, Steve Canyon creator Milton Caniff was an Ohio native, and Calvin and Hobbes creator Bill Watterson spent the majority of his youth in Chagrin Falls. Superman was created by Cleveland cartoonists Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

It makes some sense to Borgman that so many cartoonists have sprung from Ohio.

“In the Midwest, we can see the action of the coasts, but we have some distance from it,” Borgman said. “That’s what Zits is all about: We’re talking about life in a house with teenagers and adults living there together and trying to get along.”

tonguetteauthor2@aol.com

At a glance

To learn more about “The Zits Comic Art Showcase Auction,” or to place a bid on an original piece of Zits artwork, visit: https://comics.ha.com/c/auction-home.zx?saleNo=40250

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Want to own a Zits comic strip? Creators are auctioning more than 100