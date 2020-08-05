    Advertisement

    Zix: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    DALLAS (AP) _ Zix Corp. (ZIXI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its second quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

    The e-mail encryption company posted revenue of $53.3 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.5 million.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Zix expects its per-share earnings to be 10 cents.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $53.5 million to $54 million for the fiscal third quarter.

    Zix expects full-year earnings in the range of 38 cents to 39 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $211 million to $217 million.

    Zix shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.69, a drop of almost 8% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZIXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZIXI

