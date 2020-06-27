Is Zix Corporation (ZIXI) A Good Stock To Buy?

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) based on that data.

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) investors should be aware of a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers of late. Our calculations also showed that ZIXI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How have hedgies been trading Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -6% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ZIXI over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies has the largest position in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI), worth close to $10.8 million, corresponding to less than 0.1%% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is George McCabe of Portolan Capital Management, with a $8.8 million position; the fund has 1.3% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish consist of Matthew Drapkin and Steven R. Becker's Becker Drapkin Management, Israel Englander's Millennium Management and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Becker Drapkin Management allocated the biggest weight to Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI), around 5.22% of its 13F portfolio. Portolan Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.32 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ZIXI.