Zixi Announces Irdeto TraceMark™ Content Protection Integration

Joint Software Based Solution for the Embedded Invisible Forensic Watermarking of Live Video

WALTHAM, Mass. and LONDON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any-IP, and award winning architect of the Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced a partnership and integration with Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, protecting platforms and applications for video entertainment, video games, connected transport and IoT connected industries. Irdeto has integrated the Zixi SDVP in to Irdeto TraceMark™, a cloud-based managed service that embeds an invisible, unique forensic watermark into the live content to identify the content distribution channel for broadcast security.

Zixi live streams are ingested and transcoded, then Irdeto TraceMark watermarking is applied in real-time before being packaged and distributed to downstream workflows. Irdeto TraceMark is a fully automated solution that watermarks a wide range of assets in a centralized and consistent way, replacing disparate visual marking methods and legacy manual workflows. Discovering whether watermarked content has been leaked is the other half of the equation. Combining Irdeto TraceMark with Irdeto's Online Piracy Detection service enables immediate detection of any content leaks and tracks watermarked content to the source, enabling the rapid implementation of countermeasures. Irdeto TraceMark and associated services facilitate identification of the source of pirated content, immediately shut down illegal services and investigate and prosecute commercial violators.

"As the industry continues to quickly migrate to transmission of live video over IP, customers are insisting on using the Zixi SDVP for its proven broadcast-quality and ultra-low latency," said Steeve Huin, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Business Development and Marketing at Irdeto. "As the pioneer of live video transport over IP, Zixi has earned the absolute trust of the industry so we are excited to establish the integration with Irdeto TraceMark."

"Zixi and Irdeto have the same reputation for providing quality, innovative video solutions to media and entertainment customers so we are very proud to provide this integration to the market," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances, Zixi. "Their customers are our customers, the world's biggest content creators and broadcasters with the most valuable content that needs the reliable protection that Irdeto has provided for 50-years."

Irdeto and Zixi will demonstrate their joint offering on Thursday, April 30th at 11 AM EST/4 PM UK as part of Zixi's two week Zixi Powered! virtual showcase being run in lieu of NAB 2020. To register for the webinar please visit Live Video Content Protection with Irdeto and Zixi

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 180 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com