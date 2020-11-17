Zixi Announces Partnership With Google Cloud

Native Integration Facilitates an Efficient, Cost-Effective Solution for the Distribution of Live Video

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi , an industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any IP, and award-winning architect of the Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced an alliance with Google Cloud that allows companies in the media, telecommunications and entertainment verticals to deliver end-to-end broadcast quality live video solutions over IP using Google Cloud.

In an innovative collaboration with Google, the Zixi SDVP has been integrated with Google Cloud leveraging the unique Google Cloud infrastructure and platform capabilities and extensive Zixi APIs. Users can now deploy Zixi Broadcasters using Zixi ZEN Master and have access to comprehensive telemetry data on the network, transport, intra-cloud delivery and associated edge devices in the end-to-end workflow. The powerful ZEN Master control plane enables users to manage large-scale configurations to orchestrate, analyze, monitor, alert and report on live video streams and devices across the Zixi Enabled Network of customers, integrated devices and platforms and service providers standardized on Zixi. The Zixi SDVP has also been natively integrated with Google Compute Engine storage to cost effectively facilitate contribution and distribution to content and broadcast partners. Google Cloud comprises enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. The Zixi SDVP accepts 17 industry protocols and containers including Zixi, NDI, RIST, SRT, TCP BBR, Multipath TCP and WebRTC among others. Zixi has the only platform and protocol that can provide five and six nines availability utilizing patent pending sequenced hitless and bonded hitless failover over mixed IP networks such as internet, fiber, satellite and cellular.

High-quality video means more users, and Zixi on Google Cloud gives broadcasters and content providers the ability to securely and reliably distribute video content at sub-second, ultra-low latency with the strongest security, resiliency and scale. Zixi's protocols and applications for real-time delivery enable the highest visual quality and user experience, while ensuring that latency is maintained and synchronized across devices, network locations and conditions so that content providers can deliver video in real-time to the end user with confidence. Zixi ultra-low latency delivery is based on patent pending technology that creates one coherent stream out of multiple stream fragments with a DNA sequence alignment algorithm. Mutual Google and Zixi broadcasters, as well as providers of premium online video offerings for live video ingest, transcode and publishing for OTT customers, are now leveraging ZEN Master to deploy and configure Zixi Broadcasters on Google Cloud to support both live linear and occasional use cases. With multiple clusters running on Google Cloud, these media organizations can accept streams from any transport format that Zixi offers, a flexibility that allows them to use almost any encoding device that generates a digital stream.

"Thanks to partners like Zixi, we are seeing a tremendous shift in behavior in the media, telecommunications and entertainment market," said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media and Entertainment Partnerships, at Google. "Broadcasters and content producers are now able to acquire and distribute live video signals utilizing Google Cloud via any IP network and Zixi's software which supports over 17 protocols. We look forward to our continued work together to support customers in the industry."

"Google Cloud's integration with Zixi's reliable and secure broadcast-quality video transport and real-time network traffic and video monitoring allows users to focus on content, not transport infrastructures," said Eunice Park, VP Global Sales & Revenue, Zixi. "This alliance with Google Cloud is another milestone in our mission to enable broadcasters the ability to develop new and creative services as the industry continues to evolve."

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master , a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 200 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

