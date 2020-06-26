ZK International Announces Corporate Update







WENZHOU, China, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) ("ZK International" or the "Company"), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, today announced the following corporate updates:

Manufacturing Goes Full Steam Ahead Post the Pandemic

As the COVID-19 swept across China starting from mid-January, dramatic measures were taken on a massive scale to force residents to remain indoors. These measures included government-mandated factory shutdowns until early March. As a result, we have experienced longer than usual shutdowns that spanned much of the month of February due to Chinese New Year holidays and subsequently COVID-19 induced government mandated lockdown order.

While the COVID-19 pandemic forced longer than usual factory shutdowns after the Chinese New Year holidays, which in turn caused increased backlog of orders, our factories resumed normal production in early March and has been running at full capacity since then.

As we look back today, with the easing of the backlog following more than 3 months of manufacturing running on full capacity, we were able to smooth out the disruption in production and product workflow caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help local communities fight against the pandemic, we are proud to supply piping infrastructure for the field hospitals designated by the Wenzhou local authority to officially treat patients with pneumonia infected by the COVID-19. The hospitals were completed by the end of February with a full capacity of 800 beds.

The Dianshi Partnership Gives Us Quick Access to the Hunan Market

In April, we entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Hunan Dianshi Decoration Design and Engineering Co. Ltd. ("Dianshi"), one of the leading home improvement and interior design chains in Hunan Province with approximately 3,000 employees. This Dianshi Partnership gave us a unique leverage to quickly expand our sales network into the 65 design centers and studios in 30 cities in China that are currently owned by Dianshi. Leveraging Dianshi's strong design capability and ZK International's high-performance stainless steel water pipes and fittings supplies, the Dianshi Partnership allows two parties to team up in providing best-in-class home improvement and interior design solutions in 30 cities with the primary focus in the Hunan market. As a strategic partner and designated preferred vendor of water pipes and fittings for Dianshi, we view the Dianshi Partnership as potentially a springboard for ZK International to penetrate the growing residential real estate market across China, especially Hunan Province.

The Huaye Partnership to Bring Additional Manufacturing Capacity and Access to the North Eastern China Market

Earlier this month, we entered into an Exclusive Supplying and Distribution Framework Agreement with Shandong Huaye Group ("Huaye"), a leading structural and fencing piping products manufacturer and suppliers in China. The Huaye Agreement covers Huaye's ongoing production line and machine upgrades (the "Upgrades') as well as designating Huaye as the Company's strategic OEM manufacturer and distributor.

The Upgrades, with Huaye's plan to allocate a total budget of RMB350 million (approximately $49.7 million), are now underway at Huaye's existing 120,000 square meters facility in Mengyin County, Shandong Province. ZK International is dispatching experienced engineers in support of the ongoing Upgrades which are expected to be completed by September 2020. Upon completion of the Upgrades, Huaye will become a designated OEM manufacturer and distributor of the full suite of ZK International's patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel piping products.

Based on the current schedule for the Upgrades, we expect the Huaya Partnership to increase our total production output by up to RMB40 million (approximately $5.6 million) in calendar year 2020, significantly ease our production capacity bottleneck and reduce our product delivery time.

For over 18 years and with 500 distributors, Huaye has established itself as one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of stainless steel structural and fencing piping products in the Northern and Eastern regions of China, particularly in Shandong Province. With complementary product portfolios and sales network, we have high hopes on the Huaye Partnership and expect it to bring us not only additional manufacturing capacity but also speedy access to the North Eastern China market where we have limited presence.