Zloty, Forint Plunge to All-Time Lows as War in Ukraine Rages On

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Poland’s zloty and Hungary’s forint tumbled to all-time lows against the euro on Monday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine heads toward the two-week mark and shows no signs of easing.

The zloty weakened 1% to 4.9476 per euro, breaking past its previous record low from 2004. The forint tumbled more than 2% to hit 396.98 against the common currency, yet another all-time low after a series of records reached in the last few days.

Heightened geopolitical risk and concerns over the war’s impact on the economies of the European Union’s east are wreaking havoc across the region’s financial markets. The weakness of currencies is an increasing problem for central banks, which were fighting a surge in inflation before the war erupted.

An anticipated 50-basis-point hike in Poland’s key interest rate to 3.25% this week “won’t prove sufficient to provide the zloty with at least short-term respite,” said Piotr Matys, a foreign-exchange analyst at InTouch Capital Markets Ltd. “The Hungarian central bank may have to raise the one-week deposit rate even more amid prevailing selling pressure on the forint.”

Poland’s central bank decides on interest rates on March 8. Its Hungarian counterpart is expected to hike its one-week deposit rate again on March 10 after raising it by a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points to 5.35% last week.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.