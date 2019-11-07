What Is Zodiac Energy's (NSE:ZODIAC) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Zodiac Energy (NSE:ZODIAC) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 32%, after some slippage. And the full year gain of 14% isn't too shabby, either!

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Zodiac Energy's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Zodiac Energy's P/E of 5.91 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Zodiac Energy has a lower P/E than the average (13.1) in the electrical industry classification.

Zodiac Energy's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Zodiac Energy increased earnings per share by an impressive 11% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 47%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Zodiac Energy's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Zodiac Energy has net debt worth 19% of its market capitalization. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Zodiac Energy's P/E Ratio

Zodiac Energy's P/E is 5.9 which is below average (13.5) in the IN market. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Zodiac Energy's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 4.5 to 5.9 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.