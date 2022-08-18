Carlos Rodriquez sentenced to life in prison for Zoe Campos murder

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A Lubbock county jury on Thursday sentenced to life in prison the confessed killer of Zoe Campos.

Jurors in the 140th District Court deliberated for about 10 minutes before returning to the 140th District Court with their sentence for 29-year-old Carlos Rodriquez, who confessed to strangling to death and burying Zoe Campos in November 2013.

The potential punishment range was five years to life in prison.

Rodriquez entered his guilty plea after jurors were selected in the 140th District Court to hear his murder trial for the Nov. 17, 2013 death of Campos.

His plea comes after District Judge Douglas Freitag denied his motion to throw out his confession to police detectives.

Campos was 18 when she was reported missing by her family on Nov. 19, 2013 - two days after she didn't show up to fetch her mother from work.

For five years, Lubbock police detectives pursued Campos's disappearance as a missing persons case, though Rodriquez was considered a person of interest.

Rodriquez was being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center in 2018 on an unrelated case when another inmate approached detectives saying Rodriquez told him he killed Campos and buried her body.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock jury gives Zoe Campos killer life in prison