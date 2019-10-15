Zoe Kravitz is playing Catwoman in new 'Batman' and Michelle Pfeiffer gave stellar advice originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Zoe Kravitz has signed on to play Catwoman in Matt Reeves' upcoming film "The Batman," and Michelle Pfieffer, who famously played the character in 1992's "Batman Returns," tells "Good Morning America" she's "so excited" for the actress.

The "Maleficent" sequel star also imparted a key piece of advice for her successor.

"Make sure whilst designing the costume they consider how you'll go to the bathroom," Pfieffer said to laughs. "Minor detail, but an important one."

The "Big Little Lies" actress will star opposite Robert Pattinson as Batman.

She reportedly beat out "Deadpool 2" veteran Zazie Beetz, Alicia Vikander of "Tomb Raider" and "Baby Driver" actress Eiza Gonzalez for the role of the anti-heroine and occasional love interest of the Caped Crusader.

Incidentally, "The Batman" won't be Kravitz's first role in a major franchise -- she played the baddie Angel in 2011's "X-Men: First Class." She will next be seen in the upcoming Hulu series "High Fidelity," launching later this year.

Anne Hathaway, who played Catwoman in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises" expressed her excitement for Kravitz on Instagram.

"The Batman" is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.