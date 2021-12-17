Zoe Lister-Jones calls Chris Noth a 'sexual predator' after bombshell sexual assault allegations

"Chris Noth capitalized on the fantasy that women believed Mr. Big represented," Zoe Lister-Jones said of Chris Noth in an Instagram post. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images ; James Devaney/GC Images

Zoe Lister-Jones called Chris Noth a "sexual predator" in an Instagram post late Thursday night.

She alleged he behaved inappropriately toward her and a colleague.

Noth has been accused of sexual assault by two women. He denied the claims.

Zoe Lister-Jones called Chris Noth a "sexual predator" in a lengthy Instagram post detailing allegations about her time working with the actor.

Her allegations follow claims of sexual assault against Noth from two women in The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. Noth denied the claims, calling them "categorically false."

Lister-Jones, an actor who has appeared as a guest star in "New Girl" and "Law and Order," wrote in the Instagram post that when a friend asked how she felt about the death of Noth's "Sex and the City" character, Mr. Big — the character died in the series premiere of the beloved show's reboot, "And Just Like That..." — she said she "felt relieved."

"I couldn't separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator," Lister-Jones said in a series of notes that she screenshotted and posted on her feed.

She recalled filming on "Law and Order" with Noth, where she alleged he was "drunk on set." During one take, she said Noth leaned close to her and whispered, "you smell good."

Lister-Jones also said that she worked at a club Noth owned when she was in her 20s and alleged he was "consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter."

Both women chose not to say anything at the time, Lister-Jones alleged in the Instagram post.

"Chris Noth capitalized on the fantasy that women believed Mr. Big represented," Lister-Jones said of Noth, whose notorious character "Mr. Big" is a known womanizer.

"Perhaps Mr. Big's death is the communal grief we must all face in mourning that fantasy," she said.

Lister-Jones finished the post with one line: "Fuck Mr. Big."

The two allegations detailed in The Hollywood Reporter's report on Thursday were said to take place in Los Angeles and New York City, respectively.

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently "looking into" whether any police reports of such allegations have been filed, a department spokeswoman told Insider on Friday.

"We're trying to look to narrow down when and where if the report was filed," said Officer Rosario Cervantes, noting that an official investigation into the matter has not yet been launched.

Representatives for Noth and for Lister-Jones did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

