Zoe's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Very windy today, calming down by Friday
Hurry, these deals are likely to sell out.
Which players are you avoiding in drafts this season? Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus (and some industry friends) make their picks.
Starting at $28.
Here's a list of the best air fryers you can buy, plus tips and tricks on how to use one, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Here are the best October Prime Day tech deals that you can still get today.
We found the best deals so you don't have to.
No basic boob tubes here: Out of the litany of sales Amazon's doling out, these are the only sets you should consider.
Investing apps help anyone access the stock market to make trades. Alpaca, a San Mateo-based startup, offers stock and crypto brokerage trading services via API that enables investing fintech companies and others to embed this functionality into their apps. Today, the startup announced it has secured $15 million in the form of a convertible note from Japanese financial firm SBI Group.
It's not too late to snag anti-aging creams and anti-hair-thinning shampoos for a steal.
Don't miss your chance to score this powerful home cleaner, now 40% off at Walmart.
We've got another great weekend of games with four ranked vs. ranked matchups, including a showdown between No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington.
When Didi created an autonomous vehicle subsidiary in 2020, the venture was seen as a Chinese counterpart to Uber's AV unit. Didi's AV unit remained in the shadow during Beijing's data security probe into its parent firm, but it has finally weathered the storm, now freshly pumped with financing. Previously backed by SoftBank, Didi Autonomous Driving announced today that it will receive up to $149 million in funding from two investors affiliated with the municipal government of Guangzhou, a southern Chinese metropolis: GAC Group’s wholly owned subsidiary GAC Capital and Guangzhou Development District Investment Group.
Here are the best deals on SSDs, microSD cards and other storage gadgets you can get for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event.
Shop now before the prices go back up.
"No one person needed to become a singular voice that we were so desperate for," former 'Real World' cast member Norm Korpi tells Yahoo Entertainment.
There's something for everyone.
These are the deals you can brag about. The post Here’s what you can buy for $19.99 (or less!) at Amazon’s big October Prime Day sale appeared first on In The Know.
Amazon shoppers say it looks and feels way more expensive than it is. The post If you shop one Prime Day deal today, make it this gorgeous vintage area rug that’s 73% off appeared first on In The Know.
These are the best deals on laptops that you can buy for October Prime Day this year.
Anysphere, a startup building what it describes as an "AI-native" software development environment, called Cursor, today announced that it raised $8 million in seed funding led by OpenAI's Startup Fund with participation from former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi and other angel investors. The new cash, which brings Anysphere's total raised to $11 million, will be put toward hiring and supporting Anysphere's AI and machine learning research, co-founder and CEO Michael Truell said. "In the next several years, our mission is to make programming an order of magnitude faster, more fun and creative," Truell told TechCrunch in an email interview.