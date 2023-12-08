Zoe's Thursday Night Forecast
Storm will bring strong winds, cold, and some snow
Monster Hunter Wilds, the next big game in Capcom's long-running series, is scheduled to arrive in 2025.
Hello Games, the studio behind No Man's Sky, is making Light No Fire, an Earth-sized multiplayer sandbox.
The problem of alignment is an important one when you're setting AI models up to make decisions in matters of finance and health. In a self-published paper, Anthropic researchers led by Alex Tamkin looked into how a language model (in this case, the company's own Claude 2.0) could be prevented from discriminating against protected categories like race and gender in situations like job and loan applications. It certainly did, with being Black far and away resulting in the strongest discrimination, followed by being Native American, then being nonbinary.
My kids love receiving holiday cards from our loved ones. What will they think about the fact that we no longer send our own?
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
In the world of sales, it often comes down to being where your customers are. And for a luxury automaker like Lamborghini, that means setting up shop at Art Basel Miami, where the well heeled flock to buy high-priced art and possibly high-end automobiles.
Kate Cox — who is 20 weeks pregnant — said that doctors recently told her that her fetus has developed trisomy 18, a rare chromosomal disorder likely to cause stillbirth or the death of the baby shortly after it’s born.
While today's bigger news from the world of Meta's messaging apps was the rollout of end-to-end encryption in Messenger, the company is also bringing another useful feature to its WhatsApp users: disappearing voice messages. The new feature will allow users to send a voice message that can only be listened to once before it disappears, similar to the "View Once" option for photos and videos introduced back in 2021. The company notes the feature could bring added security to conversations where you don't want the information retained in digital form -- like when planning a surprise or sharing sensitive information with a friend or family member, like your credit card number meant for a one-time use.
Streamlabs has partnered with X to integrate a suite of livestreaming tools as an overlay on top of the social media platform. This comes after news that advertisers completed n a mass exodus from the platform due to Elon Musk’s antisemitism.
"Race for Glory: Lancia vs. Audi" will follow the battle of the two automakers for the 1983 World Rally Championship.
Proton Drive now automatically backs up your photos to a private cloud server, so you don’t have to worry about anyone taking a peek. The service is rolling out now and features an intuitive management interface.
Score Amazon's No. 1 bestselling air fryer for $100 (it's $30 off), a top-rated queen mattress for only $250 (it's nearly 40% off) and more sweet markdowns.
Make dead zones a thing of the past.
Vast Data, to make an obvious pun, is raising vast sums of cash. The New York-based startup, which provides a scale-out, unstructured data storage solution designed to eliminate tiered storage (i.e. The round values Vast at $9.1 billion post-money, and brings the startup's total raised to $381 million.
Shohei Ohtani has met with the Dodgers and, reportedly, with the Blue Jays amid his secret free-agency tour.
Keep your toes warm this winter. The post Here are 5 of the coziest slippers under $50 if your feet are always freezing appeared first on In The Know.
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Custom GPTs and the accompanying store was a major announcement at OpenAI’s DevDay conference, with the store expected to open last month.
Last week, Tesla dropped details on the Cybertruck and maxed-out Cyberbeast. Fiat's owner, Stellantis, said it would bring the popular li'l EV to North America next year (it debuted in Europe in 2020). Today, we learned more about the 2024 500e for North America, including its starting price and initial availability.
Elon Musk is moving forward with his plans to turn the company formerly known as Twitter, now called X, into an "everything app" that includes its own payments system. The company in late November was granted three additional money transmitter licenses in the U.S. states of South Dakota (on November 27), Kansas (on November 28) and Wyoming (on November 30), bringing the total number of states where the company is allowed to engage in money transfers to 12. The other states where the company had previously been granted a money transmitter license include Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.