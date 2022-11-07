Zoetis Inc.'s (NYSE:ZTS) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 30.1x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Zoetis has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Zoetis?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Zoetis' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 5.2%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 45% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eleven analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 10.0% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.5% each year, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's curious that Zoetis' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Zoetis' P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Zoetis' analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

