Zoetis Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $167.52 per share and the market cap of $79.6 billion, Zoetis stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Zoetis is shown in the chart below.





Because Zoetis is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 7.89% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Zoetis has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.49, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Zoetis's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Zoetis over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Zoetis has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6.7 billion and earnings of $3.42 a share. Its operating margin is 33.99%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Zoetis at 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Zoetis over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Zoetis's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Zoetis's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 12.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Zoetis's return on invested capital is 21.24, and its cost of capital is 5.29. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Zoetis is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about Zoetis stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

