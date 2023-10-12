Zoey Felix's mother being sued for possession of the Topeka house she has been renting

The owner of the house she's been renting is suing Holly Jo Felix, mother of recent child homicide victim Zoey Felix, demanding possession of those premises.

Topeka attorney Larry Tenopir filed the lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of property owner Angela Massengill, according to Shawnee County District Court records.

Massengill on Oct. 4 gave notice to leave the house in the 2200 block of S.E. Market to Felix, who violated their lease/rental agreement but remains "in possession of the premises," the lawsuit petition said.

Massengill demands possession of the premises and restitution, it said, without proposing a specific restitution amount.

The petition doesn't say specifically how Felix allegedly violated the lease/rental agreement.

How was the house connected to Zoey Felix?

Topeka police said Oct. 3 that Zoey had been raped and killed Oct. 2 in southeast Topeka.

Mickel W. Cherry, 25 and a fellow resident of the homeless camp where Zoey had been staying with members of her family, faces criminal charges in the case that include rape and capital murder.

Zoey often roamed her neighborhood alone and unsupervised as she formerly lived with her parents and others at the house in the block of 2200 S.E. Market, neighbors told The Capital-Journal last week.

Neighbors said the house at times went without heating, air conditioning or running water.

Holly Felix about two weeks before Zoey's death expelled from that house a group that included Cherry, Zoey, Zoey's father and half-sister by another father, according to neighbors and relatives. The group went to live in a campsite in southeast Topeka, where Zoey resided at the time of her death.

Why did police come Oct 4 to Holly Felix's house?

Topeka police said they responded Oct. 4 to the house in the 2200 block of S.E. Market on a report that people the resident didn't know were causing a disturbance.

Officers responded, resolved the disturbance and arranged transportation elsewhere for the resident for the safety of all involved, police said.

Two trash containers could be seen knocked over in front of the house afterward, with garbage strewn over the ground.

Owner: City of Topeka had brought problems to her attention

The house Massengill owns was built in 1958 and has an appraisal value of $87,720, according to records from the Shawnee County appraiser's office.

Massengill told The Capital-Journal last week she had been cleaning up the house's exterior over the previous two weeks after its condition was brought to her attention by Topeka's city government.

No complaints of traffic or illegal tenants had been brought to her attention previously, she said.

