Zoey, the girl left in a Safe Haven Box in Ocala, turns 1 today: Jan. 1, 2024

Zoey plays with her father in the living room. Then, minutes later, her mother gets home from work, quickly changes clothes and joins in the fun.

It has been a year since Zoey unexpectedly entered the lives of Vince and Katy. The child was left inside the Safe Haven Baby Box at the MLK First Responder Campus, 505 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Ocala. Vince, a firefighter, was on duty that day when Zoey was left in the box. He and Katy, who had been trying to start a family, decided to adopt the child.

They knew their lives would change, but were uncertain exactly how.

Six months ago, the couple spoke to a Star-Banner reporter. They shared the steps they went through to adopt Zoey, explained how important it was to start a family, and described how this abandoned child had touched their lives.

Family picture of Zoey and her parents

The Star-Banner recently visited Zoey and her parents to see how they're doing as the girl approached her first birthday, which is Jan. 1. How has Zoey been adjusting to her new surroundings? What's new with the little girl whose life was transformed after she was found wearing a pink onesie with a pink blanket covering her and a shoelace tied to her umbilical cord?

Watching Zoey grow

"It has been amazing watching her grow. Every day has been a blessing. We thank God for this opportunity to have a family. It's a blessing," Vince said.

"She's been great. She's hitting all her development milestone and developing her own personality," Katy said.

Vince and Katy don't want their last name released to protect their privacy.

Sitting in the living room with Zoey on a recent day, Katy and Vince took turns holding and playing with their daughter. Smiling, laughing and enjoying the attention, Zoey gleefully walked from parent to parent.

Zoey's personality

Katy said Zoey has her own personality. She said Zoey frequently imitates them. For instance, if they cough, Zoey coughs. If they laugh, she laughs.

"She's developing, growing and adding to her personality," mom said.

Zoey poses for a snapshot

Zoey's parents said their daughter likes to play peek-a-boo and splash in the water. A few weeks before the interview, the couple went hiking in the Georgia mountains and Zoey had a blast.

"She loved every second about it," dad said.

Both mom and dad said Zoey loves music, especially upbeat tempo tunes and dancing.

Hectic life

Though she adores her toys, Zoey loves books and when her parents read aloud to her. While Zoey can only say one or two words, Zoey's mother and father cannot put her to sleep without reading two books to her. Each night before going to bed, Zoey gets her bottle and then points to books on the bookshelf in her room. That's the signal to her parents that it's reading time.

"We have to read two books to her every night. If you don't, she'll tell you about it," mom said.

Zoey climbs the stairs and is very active. Mom says "she's a girl on the go."

Before Zoey, the couple had an abundance of free time. Now their time is centered around Zoey and everything she's doing. Mom said they're "a great team of three."

Zoey dressed in Christmas clothes

For dad, he said "life is a lot busier" with cleaning, taking care of Zoey and being around her. Vince still works a firefighter and his wife is an occupational therapist.

A message of hope

Zoey's father said he's glad they had an opportunity to share their story. He added it has been positive because God has used their experience to show others "not to give up and continue to have hope."

Zoey's mother said adopting Zoey after she was left in the Ocala baby box has brought joy to their lives. She thanked the baby box organization for encouraging others to install the boxes in Ocala and elsewhere.

A spokeswoman for Safe Haven Baby Boxes said 17 babies have been left in baby boxes nationwide in 2023. Since its introduction in 2017, 39 children have been left in boxes, according to the spokesperson. The 190th baby box has been introduced in Kentucky, the spokesperson said.

Florida has received its second baby box, according to a November press release from Safe Haven Baby Box. That box was introduced in Newberry. Ocala had the first baby box in the state. The box was unveiled in late 2000.

The Zoey story has garnered national media attention. Zoey and her parents even got a plane ride to appear on "The Today Show" in New York City. Vince said his colleagues watched the program.

Zoey's birthday and a message for the girl's mother

Today, Jan. 1, Zoey is a year old. Though Zoey was discovered on Jan. 2, 2023, her parents say her birthday is Jan. 1. Vince said the "year went by so fast." Katy said the year has been the best time for all of them.

Zoey on vacation with her mother and father.

The parents plan to have a party at home to celebrate the occasion with family and close friends.

They said their support group has given them toys, diapers, wipes, clothes and anything baby-related. The couple said the support group energizes them and keeps them going.

Adoptions: It was 'a very special day for these families.' Here's why.

The identity of Zoey's birth mother remains a mystery. Vince and Katy said they know she's somewhere out there and hope she's doing well.

Katy said: "We still pray for you (Zoey's birth mother) every day."

"You've impacted our lives," Katy said. "Know that Zoey is loved."

